Russia to Introduce UNGA Draft Resolution on Info Security - Security Council

ZAVIDOVO (Sputnik) – International cybersecurity-related cooperation has become topical in recent years after a number of alleged cyberattacks against politicians and cyberinfrastructure in different countries, such as the recent attack with the use of WannaCry ransomware that targeted hundreds of thousands of computers around the world locking software and demanding money for access.

The WannaCry ransomware attack struck last week targeting the Microsoft Windows operating system and reportedly infected more than 230,000 computers in 150 countries.

“Norms of behavior in the information space could be spelled out” in this document, Patrushev told reporters, adding that this issue was discussed at international security talks in Russbehavior region.