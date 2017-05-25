Register
13:45 GMT +325 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Traffic light

    'Just Married' Finnish Robotic Car Couple Pass First Road Test

    CC0 / /
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 7303

    Two Finnish automated cars, developed by the VTT Technical Research Center, have been road-tested. The robotic car couple dubbed "Marilyn" and "Martti" are also known to be exchanging information with each other and are projected to learn to communicate with the outer world by autumn.

    Vollvo truck
    © Photo: Volvo Trucks
    Swedes Wheel Out Driverless Trucks on World's Safest Roads
    Unlike your ordinary car, Marilyn and Martti are actually able to "hear," "see" and "sense," which allows them to avoid obstacles without human interference in addition to following a pre-planned route. Earlier, Marilyn became the first automated car to receive a road traffic testing permit in Finland and the first one to be tested by Finnish Transport Minister Anne Berner.

    "Our cars already have enough equipment required for automated driving, and now we are taking the most out of them with software technology," VTT project manager Matti Kutila said in a statement.

    Using cameras, radars and sensors for observing people and animals and scanning surroundings, Marilyn and its "spouse" Martti are able to exchange information with each other. Furthermore, GPS/GLONASS are used for navigation, while data from sensors is being processed by intelligence that enables the cars to roll forward as planned.

    At present, both vehicles are still reliant on visible road markings, but are expected to be able to handle gravel roads and even snow-covered roads in wintertime by 2020. Later this year, the robotic car couple will be able to communicate using public digital infrastructure.

    "The communications channel of the automated cars is open, but the messages are not yet fully compliant with the standards," Kutila explained. "Come autumn, the cars will exchange information in a standard format, also allowing others to talk with them."

    However, the project is far from over and is basically entering the most critical phase, which is needed to improve their intelligence.

    "Today, the automation of traffic is generally speaking just taking its first steps — the big things will not come until 2021 and later," Kutila pointed out, venturing that robotics was more of a "never-ending story."

    Finland does not conceal its ambitions to become a world leader in automated cars.

    In 2016, the Finnish capital Helsinki became one of the world's first test areas for self-driving buses, as a pair of driverless EZ10s hit the road. This was made possible by a loophole in Finnish law, where vehicles are not required to have a driver.

    Finnish roads are known to be among the world's safest, yet automation was forecast to make traffic more fluent and drastically improve safety. According to an estimate by robotics specialist Kirsi Miettinen of the Finnish Transport Ministry, up to 90 percent of today's traffic accidents are caused by human error.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    A Quick Look Into the Future: Driverless Buses
    Robots Behind the Wheel: Helsinki Debuts Driverless Buses
    First Autopilot Mode Car Death Casts Doubt on Driverless Future
    Tags:
    Automated vehicles, driverless car, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lord of the Skies: Sukhoi Su-27 Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary
    Lord of the Skies: Sukhoi Su-27 Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary
    Media Poll Fake News
    It’s All Fake News ... Except Us, Of Course
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok