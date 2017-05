MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US-New Zealand aerospace company launched its Electron rocket from the facility on Mahia Peninsula, located on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island.

Made it to space. Team delighted. More to follow! #ItsaTest — Rocket Lab (@RocketLabUSA) 25 мая 2017 г.

​The launch was expected to take place earlier this month, though it was postponed several times due to weather conditions.

The company plans to conduct two more test launches soon.