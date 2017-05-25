Russia Presents Draft UN Convention on Fighting Cyber Crimes in Vienna

VIENNA (Sputnik) – According to the Russian Foreign Ministry’s representative Yulia Tomilova, the international community lacks adequate and effective mechanisms of legal regulation in the sphere of cybersecurity.

“There is a situation, under which criminals using the information and communication technologies are developing while we – I mean the international [community’s] cooperation – are standing still. That is why we believe that developing the full-fledged universal international legislation as well as the common term base as soon as possible must become a priority in this sphere,” Tomilova said at the presentation held at the UN office in Vienna.

She added that Russia called on the international community to develop the universal document on counteracting the cybercrimes.

The Russian-proposed draft document implies introduction of the criminal responsibility for cybercrimes in the convention’s member states, prevention of such crimes as well as development of the international cooperation in the sphere of cybersecurity including exchange of information and training specialists.

The draft convention criminalizes 14 types of activities including illegal access to information and its interception, creation and use of malware, spam as well as materials related to child pornography.

The document also implies extradition of the convicted criminals even in case of the absence of the relevant bilateral agreements.

“It seems to us that in our convention we tried to take into account all existing cyberthreats basing on the opinion of our colleagues,” Tomilova said.

She added that the further destiny of the draft convention would be clear after the reaction of the states that will express interest for it.