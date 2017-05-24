Register
16:33 GMT +324 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Data security

    Google Spying on Credit Card Spending to See if Ads Work Raises Privacy Concerns

    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Tech
    Get short URL
    17911

    Tech giant Google has a point to prove, they want to gather data from stores in order to bolster their case that advertising on the platform works.

    Anonymous browsing
    © Photo: Pixabay
    The End of Anonymous Browsing: Multi-Browser Digital Fingerprinting Perfected
    One of the world's biggest advertising company's wants to prove that paying for ads is money well spent, so Google want to present them with the data, however in order to do so they must first track customers credit cards.

    Experts have already said that this is a gross invasion of privacy, however Google have assured them that the information will be anonymized.

    Google will tie individuals' offline credit card data to their online viewing habits to reveal to advertisers exactly what's working as they target people's wallets.

    According to independent technology news site Consumerist, attribution is important to businesses because marketing costs money. Businesses are willing to spend some money on advertising and outreach — but only if they see it translate into a return.

    In 2014, Google introduced a function that enabled them to see someone's device when they're shopping — this technical addition was called store visit conversions and measured purchases rather than the number of people entering a store.

    Currently this system can record up to 5 billion visits, however according to Google, this doesn't go far enough.

    ​The new system will not be able to identify the person, but the identity is attached to your device.

    "In the coming months, we'll be rolling out store sales measurement at the device and campaign levels. This will allow you to measure in-store revenue in addition to the store visits delivered by your Search and Shopping ads," Google said.

    So if a store has a loyalty program or collects e-mail address, the data can be captured and used to see if advertising works.

    Sources have said that the customers' viewing history will remain available in cyberspace, tied to credit card spending, and there is not much that can be done to stop it.

    Related:

    Record Breaking Facebook Fine Over WhatsApp Latest in EU Crackdown on US Tech
    The Apple Falls Hard: Uber Tried to Track Users Even After App Deletion
    What Can I Do? US Congress Allows Internet Providers to Sell User Browsing Data
    Tags:
    customers, marketing, cyberspace, ads, data, shopping, smart phone, advertising, credit cards, technology, privacy, Google
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Apple Trees Start Blooming in Moscow
    Apple Trees Start Blooming in Moscow
    Spend Like a Sailor on Shore Leave
    Spend Like a Sailor on Shore Leave
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok