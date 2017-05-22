'Creative' Malmö Criminals Perplex Police With 3D-Printed Pistols

Recently, Malmö police seized functioning 3D-printed firearms on two separate occasions, Swedish national broadcaster SVT reported. A home-made pistol was found during the search of one the city's hardened criminals earlier this year.
The seized gun was made almost entirely of plastic, which triggered specialists' suspicions. After police technicians investigated the weapon, it was established that it had to be made using a 3D printer. The hand-made gun was similar to the Czech automatic weapon Scorpion, but was of different caliber. Some of the parts were probably taken from real weapons, while the rest was 3D-printed and perfectly usable.
"Another 3D-printed weapon was found in a parking lot earlier this spring. There are still no suspects for the production of either of the weapons," police spokesman Nils Norling told SVT.
"What amazed me quite a bit is that despite the good supply of weapons in southern Sweden, which we get from the Balkans, weapons are being built this way," Stefan Sintéus told the Swedish newspaper Expressen.
According to Sintéus, 3D printers provide unmatched opportunities for those who want to manufacture their own arms and expressed concern that the present-day legislation does not go hand in hand with the recent developments.
"At present, it is not possible to criminalize a 3D printer, but now we have started to encounter people from the criminal environment who have 3D-printed weapons on them," Stefan Sintéus said.
"We are only in the dawn of the 3D print revolution. The production chain is about to be completely revolutionized. By downloading printable model maps over different parts, or entire sequences, it is possible to print virtually everything," Csaba Perlenberg wrote in his opinion piece, citing numerous examples of 3D-printed arms and ammunition. He also called for a toughening of arms legislation to stop the proliferation of 3D-printed arms.
The Swedish police also advocated the idea that 3D-printed guns should be put into the same category as regular ones.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)