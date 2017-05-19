Register
00:22 GMT +320 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Artist's conception of what the TRAPPIST-1 planetary system may look like, based on available data about their diameters, masses and distances from the host star

    Help Us Find Aliens! Crowdfunded Exoplanet Telescope Offers Fabulous Prizes

    © AP Photo/ NASA/JPL-Caltech
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 6330

    An independent team searching for habitable and inhabited planets outside of our solar system has launched a Kickstarter to help fund the advanced telescope they’re midway through building – one with some pretty sweet rewards.

    The PLANETS Foundation is an independent team building an exoplanetary telescope on a Hawaiian volcano. They describe themselves as "an international team of professors, astrophysicists, engineers, entrepreneurs and scientists from 7 countries around the globe." Now, they're trying to raise money for their $4 million PLANETS (Polarized Light from Atmospheres of Nearby ExtraTerrestrial Systems) telescope, and they've gotten $3.5 million of it so far.

    To raise some of the remainder, they've turned to crowdfunding on Kickstarter. Pledge $25 to the campaign and get a coffee mug, or $35 for a shirt – or you can donate $75 or more to receive an ExoCube, a mineral sphere modeled after a nearby, possibly habitable exoplanet.

    Saturn
    © NASA. JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute
    Colossal Titans Far Away: Two Unlikely Saturn-Like Exoplanets Discovered

    "ExoCubes are 3D laser engraved glass maps of potentially habitable exoplanets within 50 light years of Earth," reads the Kickstarter. "They make the perfect gift for a space enthusiast, future astronaut, astronomer or anyone interested in finding life in the Universe. Each ExoCube comes with a mineral sphere."

    There are 25 spheres in total, from Proxima b, a planet 4.2 light-years from Earth, to Dimidium, 50.9 light-years away. TRAPPIST-1f, part of the famous TRAPPIST system, is also included.

    The Kickstarter, which has raised $37,350 on a goal of $20,000 at the time of this writing, ends on May 22. But even if you miss the ExoCube now, PLANETS Foundation member Kevin Lewis says that they are "currently working on new incarnations of the ExoCube as well as creating brand-new astronomy and exoplanet-related products."

    Exoplanet GJ 1132b
    © Photo: Youtube / Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
    Anybody Home? Atmosphere Found on Most Earth-Like Exoplanet to Date

    "Scheduled to be completed by 2019, the PLANETS telescope is a pathfinder project for even more sophisticated telescopes capable of finding and characterizing life on nearby exoplanets," reads the Kickstarter. The PLANETS telescope will focus on searching for atmospheres and biosignatures on known exoplanets as well as combing nearby star systems for undiscovered worlds.

    The telescope is expected to be completed in 2019.

    Related:

    Water Found in Atmosphere of Exoplanet in a Galaxy Far, Far Away
    Newly-Discovered Exoplanet Offers Best Chance of Finding Alien Life
    Space Oddity: Waters Found on Hot Jupiter Exoplanet
    Humans 'Could Reach Newly-Discovered Exoplanets in 400 Years'
    NASA: Seven Earth-Sized Exoplanets Orbiting Nearby Star Discovered
    Tags:
    astronomy, space, crowdfunding, Kickstarter, exoplanet, PLANETS Foundation
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Cold Facts
    Cold Facts
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok