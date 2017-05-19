Register
18:48 GMT +319 May 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Computer keyboard

    Change Yours Now: Data Dump Gifts Hackers Half a Billion Passwords, Emails

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 39552

    The recent leak of over half a billion emails and passwords demonstrates that all internet users need to take responsibility for the information they upload to the internet, security expert Karsten Nohl told Radio Sputnik.

    Earlier this week, security research center Mackeeper reported that a database containing more than 560 million emails and passwords has been dumped on the internet.

    Hosted on a cloud-based IP, the database is over 75 gigabytes in size and has been collected from a variety of previously leaked sets of data, including leaks from LinkedIn, Dropbox, Lastfm, MySpace, Adobe, Neopets, RiverCityMedia, 000webhost, Tumblr, Badoo, Lifeboat and others.

    Mackeeper experts have emailed the hosting provider to shut down the leak. They also advise internet users to change their passwords.

    "The lesson here is simple: most likely, your password is already there and somebody might be trying to use this just now," Bob Diachenko wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

    Google Play online store, Russian version
    © Sputnik/
    Viruses Lurking on Google Play Scam Thousands of Internet Users Out of Cash
    Karsten Nohl, chief scientist at Berlin's Security Research Labs, told Radio Sputnik that the database is notable for its size and accessibility to potential fraudsters.

    "Databases get leaked on the internet all the time, but this one is larger and more accessible than any of the previous ones. It's a summary of pretty much any leak that hackers could have gotten their hands on separately over the past couple of years, neatly summarized in one easily accessible form," Nohl said.

    Nohl warned that hackers will try to use the passwords to break into different accounts, since internet users tend to use the same password for multiple internet accounts.

    "Criminals will try those passwords all over the internet. They'll try to use your Uber account, they'll try to log into your Paypal. Wherever there's a little bit of money to be made, they'll abuse it."

    "So, this really impacts everybody who shares passwords across different websites, which to be honest is everybody, we all do it," Nohl said.

    Having a strong password is a safeguard against it ending up in a leaked database, since websites usually store a "password hash," an obfuscated version of the password rather than its exact form. If the password is complicated then this hash is difficult to decipher and hackers still won't be able to figure out the password.

    "If you have chosen a very strong password, something with completely chaotic characters, special characters and so forth, then you probably won't end up in these databases."

    A projection of cyber code on a hooded man is pictured in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel/Illustration
    NSA 'Trained Virus Community to Do Significant Damage' With Hacking Tools
    Society's growing dependence on the internet and internet-connected electronics means that people have to make sure that their passwords are strong and their IT is using the latest updates, in order to stay safe.

    "The same challenges – installing updates and keeping passwords complex – become more and more challenging for every individual. As we derive more usefulness from all these electronics, we'll have to budget a little bit of time every month or every couple of months to install patches, change passwords if there's any risk of them having been leaked on the internet. So we all have to grow up to this responsibility of using the internet and protecting our own information."

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed! 

    Related:

    Why Hackers' Threat to Publish Nuclear Secrets 'Won't Damage Iran's Security'
    Keyboard Warriors: Turkey Builds 'Cyberarmy' of '13,000 White Hat Hackers'
    How to Beat the Hacker: From Improving Browsing Habits to Using Proper Antivirus
    Hackers Offer ‘Data Dump of the Month’ With Nuclear Secrets, Attack Tools
    Tags:
    dump, Hack, Data Dump, passwords, email, security, data, database, leak
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Cold Facts
    Cold Facts
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok