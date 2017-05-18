Register
02:53 GMT +318 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A person points to a screen with an airplane travel list while holding up a phone at Newark Liberty International Airport, in Newark, N.J.

    US ‘Likely’ to Ban Laptops in Airplane Cabins for Flights From Even More Cities

    © AP Photo/ Julio Cortez
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 19 0 0

    Washington is considering expanding its laptop air travel ban to include flight origin cities outside of Europe.

    The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is assessing the need to expand its current inflight travel ban on devices larger than cell phones to include flights originating in cities beyond Europe, North Africa and the Middle East, as passengers, airlines, and security experts push back at the move.

    Airport Counter in Europe
    © AP Photo/ Bob Edme
    Unplugged? Europe, US to Meet Over Proposed Cabin Laptop Ban Expansion

    According to Reuters, a senior US official affirmed that, while DHS head John Kelly is "assessing next steps," there is no timeline for Washington to widen what he referred to as a "likely" increase in travel ban locations beyond Europe.

    Claiming that the agency is "well aware" of the concerns of airlines, airports, governments and passengers, DHS spokesman David Lapin stated on Tuesday, however, that "It's our primary responsibility to consider the safety of the traveling public."

    Lapin suggested that those new locations would be "not solely from Europe," but did not offer a precise list, according to the Japan Times.

    Imposed in March, the US ban on electronic devices larger than cellphones is in effect on flights originating in Amman, Jordan; Kuwait City; Cairo; Istanbul; Jeddah and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Casablanca, Morocco; Doha, Qatar, and cities in the United Arab Emirates.

    The UK has imposed a similar ban on flights originating from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia.

    Australia is reported to be considering a comparable ban.

    The Airports Council International (ACI) trade association released a statement claiming that the new European ban will likely affect 3,684 flights each week arriving in the US from 59 airports on the continent.

    "We are concerned about the consequences that such a ban would have on demand for trans-Atlantic air travel," said an ACI spokesperson.

    "The fact that one of the affected Gulf airlines has downsized its operations to the US is indeed worrying — and points to a wider and lasting economic impact," they added.

    Experts estimate that up to 90 percent of passengers routinely use the banned devices inflight, while airlines with service to the US observe that the ban will decrease its lucrative business-class travel.

    Related:

    Don’t Take Our Gadgets: Europe Pushes Back on Expanded US Laptop Ban
    Major European Airlines Receive No Notice on Reported US Laptop Ban
    Secret Service Laptop Containing Trump Tower Floor Plans Stolen in New York
    Tags:
    Laptop Ban, ban, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), John Kelly, Europe, Africa, Middle East, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Top Secret
    Top Secret
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok