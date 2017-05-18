Register
02:53 GMT +318 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Mobile phone user

    With My Little Eye: Did Google Just Debut a New Spying Toy?

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    111604

    Google announced a number of features for its apps, products and software at its I/O developer conference -- one of them is an app that can comprehend what your smartphone camera sees.

    Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif.
    © AP Photo/ Marcio Jose Sanchez
    Google Paid All Fines in Anti-Monopoly Probe - Russia's FAS
    During its I/O 2017 developers conference, the company's CEO, Sundar Pichai, announced Google Lens, new technology coming soon to smartphones.

    Google Lens is an augmented reality camera app, whose main feature is to apply image recognition to actually understand what the phone camera sees at any given moment.

    Uses for such technology are countless: according to Pichai, the app will be able to, for instance, recognize and identify a flower you are going to snap a photo of.

    It will also recognize wireless network names and passwords printed on stickers on Wi-Fi routers, and automatically connect the smartphone to this network.

    One of the most obvious uses for the technology is text translation: Pichai demonstrated that the app can recognize Japanese text on a photo and offer a machine translation.

    There are more complicated scenarios: the app can recognize a business storefront, query the search engine and promptly tell you its name, customer rating and other related information. Users will be able to decide on a restaurant for dinner, simply by taking a photo of the building.

    The company is going to integrate the Lens into its newly-developed Google Assistant app. So, for instance, by taking a photo of the cinema, Lens will recognize the name and location of the theater, and Assistant will offer to buy you tickets and add the event to your calendar.

    Lens can be also used for intelligent photo manipulation. For example, in a photo snapped through a chain link fence, the app can edit out the fence.

    Considering Google's controversial reputation, with talk about the company surveilling its customers, how might users feel carrying around a tiny little spy in their pockets, capable of understanding everything it sees? And what if Google finally builds a smart contact lens with a built-in camera, which it patented back in 2014?

    Another feature presented at I/O is new Google Photos functionality that would allow smartphones to actually track how users use their phones and identify their friends among contacts — and then offer to share photos automatically. Imagine your smartphone tracking all of your social interactions, learning who your friends are, all while you sleep… Creepy, huh?

     

    Related:

    Google Hits Back Over 'Hate Site' Breitbart Claims in 'Fake News' Row
    Google, Facebook, Uber, Apple Among Biggest EU Lobbyists - Report
    Hook, Line and Sinker: Phishing Scam Exposes Vulnerability at Core of Google
    Tags:
    surveillance, smartphone, image recognition, Android, Google Lens, Google, Sundar Pichai, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Top Secret
    Top Secret
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok