Register
01:22 GMT +318 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    This representation of Ceres' Occator Crater in false colors shows differences in the surface composition.

    Secrets of Ceres: NASA Takes Photos of Dwarf Planet’s Mysterious Bright Spots

    © NASA. NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA/MPS/DLR/IDA
    Tech
    Get short URL
    118831

    NASA’s Dawn spacecraft, currently in orbit around the dwarf planet Ceres in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, has beamed back new photos that may help astronomers understand more about the enigmatic world.

    At a close approach of only 12,000 miles away, positioned directly between Ceres and the sun, Dawn was able to snap excellent photos of the Occator Crater. Occator is the brightest spot on Ceres, and in recent years scientists have speculated that the shine from the crater is the result of the presence of sodium carbonate, taken as evidence of volcanic activity.

    This makes Ceres the closest object to the sun to undergo cryovolcanism, a volcano that erupts cold volatiles such as water and methane (and sodium carbonate) instead of molten rock like our terrestrial volcanoes. So the theory goes, something smashed into Ceres and created Occator Crater, which also triggered the creation of a cryovolcano. 

    NASA's Dawn probe has taken some more stunning photos of the dwarf planet revealing an inexplicably large pyramid-shaped mountain as well as closer looks at the mysterious bright spots that pepper its surface.
    © NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA/MPS/DLR/IDA
    Dwarf Planet Ceres May Host Alien Life, Study Claims

    "The bright spots of Occator stand out particularly well on an otherwise relatively bland surface," NASA said in a release that accompanied the video.

    Dawn launched in 2007 and arrived at the asteroid belt in 2011, with a pair of missions. First, it spent a year studying Vesta, a protoplanet that is the second-largest object in the asteroid belt with a surface area comparable to Pakistan. It then exited Vesta's orbit and made its way to its second and final object of observation: Ceres.

    Ceres is the third largest object in the sun's habitable zone, after Mars and Earth. This means that it's possible for the planet to support liquid water: many astronomers believe that Ceres has a thin water vapor atmosphere, and others have argued that there may be an underground ocean of liquid water beneath its icy surface. 

    Occator Crater on dwarf planet Ceres, seen from orbit of 915 miles
    © NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA/MPS/DLR/IDA/PSI
    NASA Uncovers Images Mysterious Bright Details on Surface of Dwarf Planet Ceres

    In February 2017, Dawn detected organics in one of Ceres's craters, which suggests underground volcanic activity. While it is highly unlikely for even simple life to exist on Ceres, astronomers continue to study the world to get a better idea of how organics can form on water worlds. Moons like Ganymede, Europa, and Enceladus are believed to have similar compositions as Ceres.

    Dawn is the first human spacecraft to ever orbit Ceres, and in its two years of observation it has taught us much we didn't know about the smallest of our solar system&'s four dwarf planets. Initially, Dawn was to visit a third target but NASA decided against it. Instead, they are likely going to decommission the satellite late in the year, at which point it will become a permanent satellite of Ceres.

    Related:

    I Will Not Cause Landslides: Bart Simpson Formation Found on Ceres (PHOTOS)
    Focus on Ceres: Can Dwarf Planet Provide Conditions for Emergence of Life?
    Take an Unforgettable Exploration Flight Over Dwarf Planet Ceres
    After Half a Century of Searching, First Ever White Dwarf Pulsar Confirmed
    Astronomers Discover Potential Sixth Dwarf Planet in Our Solar System
    Tags:
    astronomy, space, dwarf planet, Dawn spacecraft, NASA, Ceres
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Top Secret
    Top Secret
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok