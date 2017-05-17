Register
19:18 GMT +317 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A hooded man holds a laptop computer as blue screen with an exclamation mark is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017

    WannaCry Global Cyberattack Likely 'False Flag' State Actor Coverup

    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel/Illustration
    Tech
    Get short URL
    17110

    The recent WannaCry malware attacks could have been a cover-up operation as the hackers were unlikely interested in money and appear to have emulated the behavior of a known cybercrime group, Pierluigi Paganini, a Member of Cyber G7 Workgroup of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, told Sputnik.

    MOSCOW(Sputnik) – On May 12, the Kaspersky Lab cybersecurity company registered about 45,000 ransomware attacks in 74 countries worldwide. On Sunday, Europol Executive Director Rob Wainwright said that as the malware, dubbed WannaCry, continued to spread over the weekend, 200,000 users in 150 countries had been affected.

    "In this specific case the security expert has found a specific partial code inside one of the earlier versions of WannaCry … linked to the one that has been used by the Lazarus Group," Paganini told Sputnik, explaining that the origin of a cyberattack is always the most difficult task for any security expert and that the partial code similarity is not enough to pinpoint the group that carried out the attacks.

    Cyber attack
    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Who is Behind the Recent 'Malicious' WannaCry Cyberattack
    The Lazarus Group is suspected of having links to North Korea and cyber experts believe that it was behind several attacks targeting South Korea, including the 2009-2012 "Operation Troy."

    According to Paganini, the WannaCry hackers could have intentionally used a code similar to the one linked to Lazarus Group in order to emulate its behavior and cover up their tracks.

    "You will not be sure," the cybersecurity expert emphasized, adding that the only thing that can be established with certainty is code similarity, which, in this case, suggests that the hackers have been changing their tactics and have hidden any kind of evidence that could link to their operation.

    Motivation

    Cyber security
    CC0 / Pixabay /
    'Cyber-Pearl Harbor': Global Malware Attack Exposes Severe Flaws in US Cybersecurity
    US Homeland Security adviser Tom Bossert stated during a White House press briefing on Monday that the WannaCry world-wide ransomware cyberattacks may have been launched by criminal actors or foreign governments.

    Asked whether North Korea could be behind the attacks, Paganini told Sputnik that one can never say for sure, but that it is unlikely that the hackers wanted ransom.

    "I don't believe that the attackers in this specific case were interested in making money with this kind of attack," the expert said, adding that the fact that the malware has a "kill switch" sounds like someone who is telling everyone "I can hit anyone in the world."

    Paganini explained that most people are now aware that in case of such attacks the best option is to never pay ransom, so it is likely that the actors behind WannaCry had a different motivation, likely a political one.

    "I believe that someone is telling to the government, is passing a specific message: ‘Hey guy, I am able to do this.’ And if the actor behind the attack is … a government, the message is ‘Hey guy, I can paralyze the system worldwide,’" Paganini told Sputnik.

    According to the Czech Avast Software security company, Russia, Taiwan, Ukraine and India were most affected by the WannaCry malware.

    A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel/Illustration
    Global WannaCry Ransomware Attack Hits 14 South Korean Companies
    The attacks affected, among other institutions and organizations, the UK National Health Service (NHS), the German state rail company Deutsche Bahn, the Russian Interior Ministry and banks. The virus blocked computers with messages flashing on the screen demanding money to remove the restriction.

    South Korean media reported on Wednesday, citing the Korea Internet and Security Agency (KISA), that over a dozen South Korean companies had suffered as a result of the WannaCry attacks.

    "The results that we have already suffered during the weekend are just related to the use of well-known vulnerabilities. In case the attackers used … some vulnerabilities that are unknown to the security community the damages could be very dramatic," Paganini told Sputnik.

    EU institutions have not been affected by the cyberattacks, European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said on Monday.

    US government computer systems have not been affected by the WannaCry ransomware either, US President Donald Trump's Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert said at a press briefing on Monday.

    Means of Protection

    A projection of cyber code on a hooded man is pictured in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel/Illustration
    Second Ongoing Global Cyberattack Identified After WannaCry Virus - Reports
    Andrey Krutskikh, Ambassador at Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik on Wednesday that US and Russian experts should start dialogue on joint actions to tackle cybercrime in the wake of the latest cyberattacks.

    Paganini recommended that users keep their software updated, create a backup copy of all data and install all the necessary anti-virus software in order to protect their devices from cyberattacks.

    Asked about the Lazarus Group, which could be behind the most recent ransomware attacks, the expert said that "numerous companies and security firms have investigated the activity of the group" and that it is believed to have been active since 2007.

    "It’s for sure a politically-motivated group," Paganini told Sputnik, adding that Lazarus hackers have carried out attacks against governments, bank systems and pirate companies and that the group is "one of the most active" and is "well-funded."

    According to the Times newspaper, the attackers may have already received over $42,000 from the affected users.

    Related:

    Second Ongoing Global Cyberattack Identified After WannaCry Virus - Reports
    Kiev's Accusations of Russia Carrying Out Cyberattack Groundless - Kremlin
    Latest Cyberattack Proves Necessity of Joint Efforts Against Cybercrime - Moscow
    Tags:
    cyberattack, WannaCry virus, South Korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Top Secret
    Top Secret
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok