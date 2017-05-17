Second Ongoing Global Cyberattack Identified After WannaCry Virus - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The cybersecurity firm Proofpoint has identified the so-called Adylkuzz malware, which employs the same hacking tools reportedly developed by the US National Security Agency.

Proofpoint said the second malware attack could be traced to May 2, before the WannaCry attack, and had likely infected thousands of computers throughout the world.

The company explained Adylkuzz has spread undetected because it is more subtle than WannaCry. The malware takes over a user’s computer and creates a botnet that steals processing power to mine Monero, a cryptocurrency similar to Bitcoin.

Proofpoint officials have said the company has not yet established who is responsible for the Adylkuzz attack or how many computers have been infected.

However, Proofpoint noted that computers that installed security patches after being infected with the malware may still be compromised.

On Sunday, Europol Executive Director Rob Wainwright said the WannaCry attack had affected more than 200,000 users in 150 countries.