Register
17:48 GMT +317 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Pregnant woman

    Sterile No More: 3D-Printed Ovaries Mean the Infertile Can Give Birth

    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10522

    While in its relative infancy, 3D printing has already revolutionized prosthesis, with scientists creating skin, ears and even bones. Now, researchers have made a landmark advance, creating ovaries from gelatine, allowing infertile mice to give birth to healthy offspring. It's hoped the application could one day restore fertility in sterile humans.

    The Northwestern University researchers primed a 3D printer with a nozzle capable of firing gelatin, derived from a collagen naturally found in mammalian ovaries. The ovaries were built by printing various patterns of overlapping gelatin filaments on glass slides — each "scaffold" measured a mere 15 by 15 millimeters. The team then carefully inserted mouse follicles (spherical structures containing a growing egg surrounded by hormone-producing cells) into these "scaffolds." The scaffolds that were more tightly woven hosted a higher fraction of surviving follicles after 8 days, an effect the team attributed to the follicles having better physical support.

    ​The more tightly woven scaffolds were then tested in live mice. Researchers punched out 2-millimeter circles through the scaffolds, implanted 40-50 follicles into each one, and created a "bioprosthetic" ovary. The ovaries were then surgically removed from seven mice, and the prosthetic ovaries sutured in their place. Blood vessels from each mouse had infiltrated the scaffolds, a critical development as it provides oxygen and nutrients to the follicles, allowing hormones produced by the follicles to circulate in the blood stream.  

    Baby mouse
    CC0 / Pixabay /
    The mice were then allowed to mate, with three giving birth to healthy litters. Those that gave birth also lactated naturally, demonstrating the follicles embedded in the scaffolds produced normal levels of hormones.
    The team is hopeful similar bioprosthetic ovaries can be implanted in human patients to restore fertility, using a patient's own previously extracted follicles or donated samples. However, such a groundbreaking development is a long way off. Ovarian scaffolds for humans will need to be specifically designed to host blood vessels due to their larger size, a significant challenge in the printing of any body part, that has precluded the creation of 3D-printed legs and organs. However, work on resolving the issue is ongoing, and when that time comes, ready-to-implant 3D-printed organs will become a reality.

    ​What's more, some researchers believe 3D printing has the potential to generate customized replacement parts for the human body, or even create organs with capabilities beyond normal human biology.

    However, while such prospects are mind-bending and exciting in the extreme, the burgeoning 3D printing revolution is not without risks. For one, 3D printers consume between 50 — 100 times more electrical energy than injection molding to make an item of the same weight, according to MIT research.

    3D- printer
    © Photo: Press Office of SibFU
    Russian Research Foundation Says Developing 3D Printer for Plastic Robot Parts

    These printers may also pose a health risk, emitting particles that can settle in the lungs or the bloodstream, an Illinois Institute of Technology study has suggested. There are also significant intellectual property issues inherent in their usage — as they can print anything, unsuspecting users that attempt to make their own Lego or other popular toys may find themselves at risk of litigation. Criminals may also use them to maximize their forging activities in both existing and new areas.

    3D printed guns shocked the world when the first was crafted in 2012, but beyond highlighting the capabilities of the technology, the innovation also by definition means anyone is capable of creating a gun in the comfort of their own home — once 3D-printers become a household staple. Such weapons created by plastics could defy metal detectors and X-ray scanners, and indeed their constituent parts could be surreptitiously ferried around without detection, for construction and use in sensitive situations and areas.

    On the flipside, safety equipment can also be printed — but this in turn creates a number of ethical issues. If someone shoots and harms or kills another with a 3D-printed gun, who is responsible? If a bicycling child breaks their neck due to a faulty 3D-printed helmet, who's to blame? The owner of the printer, or the manufacturer of the printer?

    Related:

    Coming Right Up: 3D Pizza Printer to Feed Hungry Astronauts in Deep Space
    New Russian-Made Polymer Technology Paves Way to 3D-Printed Robots
    MIT's Groundbreaking 3D Printer Can Design and Construct Entire Buildings
    'Joust' in Time! NASA Developing 3D Printed 'Chain Mail' for Space-Age Knights
    Tags:
    3d printed organs, prosthetics, 3D printer, 3D printing, technology, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Northwestern University, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Trump Impeachment Poll Cartoon
    Trump, You’re Fired ... Out of a Cannon ... Into the Sun
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok