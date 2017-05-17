Global WannaCry Ransomware Attack Hits 14 South Korean Companies

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Korea Internet and Security Agency (KISA) also noted that its hotline had received 5,012 calls regarding ransomware, according to the Yonhap news agency.

The news agency did not provide any specific information on the South Korean companies which were subjected to the cyberattacks.

The large-scale cyberattack which has compromised organizations in dozens of countries worldwide started Friday, and, according to the Kaspersky Lab IT company the attacks were carried out by the use of a specific ransomware called WannaCry.

On Sunday, Europol Executive Director Rob Wainwright said that 200,000 users in 150 countries, including businesses and large corporations, were subjected to the attack.