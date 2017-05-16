Look Into My Eyes: Major US Airport to Install Biometric Face-Scanning Tech

Recent horror stories may have pushed consumers away from ever wanting to talk with an airline customer service representative again, but with Delta Air Lines’ new scanning technology, there might no longer be a need.

Passengers will be able to cruise straight through to security checkpoints without having to talk with a single Delta agent, USA Today noted. “This is the next step in curating an airport experience that integrates thoughtful innovation from start to finish,” said Gareth Joyce, senior vice president of airport customer service and cargo at Delta.

The technology will debut at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International airport at some point this summer, the company announced Tuesday.

The scanners will cross-reference a passenger’s facial features against passport pictures to verify flyers’ identities at the self-serve bag drop, Delta said in the statement. Only passport holders are eligible to try the new method for speeding through airports.

Delta spent a little more than half a million dollars to test the new technology in Minnesota. The company hopes the modernized process will “save customers time,” Joyce said.