Register
20:33 GMT +316 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Ship Intelligence: Remote operations center

    Why Skipperless Ships Might Not Be as Easy to Introduce as Driverless Cars

    Rolls-Royce plc
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 7122

    Rolls-Royce is building a new Research & Development facility in Finland and says it hopes to design the first remote-controlled ship by the end of the decade. But what are the drawbacks of skipperless ships?

    No ship's captain is perfect.

    But for every Titanic and Costa Concordia there are a thousand other disasters which were averted because of the quick thinking of a trusty old seadog.

    But now Rolls-Royce wants to do away with ship's crews altogether.

    They are plowing ahead with research into "autonomous" ships at their state-of-the-art R&D facility in Turku, Finland.

    Finland was chosen because it combines a strong shipbuilding tradition with a thriving high-tech sector.

    Rolls-Royce's President Marine, Mikael Makinen, said: "Digitalization will transform the shipping industry in the years ahead, and the time is now right to set out how we are going to make this happen."

    "By combining our world leading capability and knowledge, with a clear plan of where we need to go next, we can work with our customers, governments and our global academic research network to develop and bring to market the advanced technology, products and supporting services needed both 'on-vessel' and 'on-shore' to make our vision of future remote and autonomous ships a reality."

    Oskar Levander, Rolls-Royce's Vice President Innovation, said recently new technology would allow jobs to be transferred from ship to shore, which would make the industry more attractive to young people, who often baulk at the idea of the ocean-going life.

    In an age of computer games it may be that skilled young gamers would be able to transfer some of those skills to remotely controlling ships.

    Images released by Rolls-Royce show future ships without any accommodation blocks or bridges.

    Although they may appear more vulnerable to pirate attacks off the coast of places like Somalia, in fact they could be designed in such a way that the pirates were unable to get into the ship itself and would be powerless to override its remote control steering.

    ​While on land driverless car technology is powering forward with Uber, Tesla and several others running pilot schemes and Baidu recently announcing plans to launch their own technology in July this year.

    The US Navy is also going ahead with a "drone ship" which would hunt Russian and Chinese submarines.

    And it is not just Rolls-Royce who is exploring skipperless ship technology in the commercial world.

    Norwegian nitrogen fertilizer firm Yarm has teamed up with the Kongsberg technology company to produce an all-electric vessel.

    The Yara Birkeland, will carry ammonia and fertilizer from the company's factory in southern Norway to the nearby towns of Brevik and Larvik. It will initially work with a crew but by 2020 the plan is to operate it completely unmanned.

    Eilidh Smith, a marine consultant with Aberdeen-based Marex, told Sputnik she had been taking a great industry in skipperless ship technology but she did not think it would be introduced quickly.

    "It's going to be taking jobs away from seafarers…and that is obviously one of the reasons they want to bring it in because one of the biggest costs of running a ship is the crew," she told Sputnik.

    But Ms. Smith told Sputnik the world's waters were governed by the International Maritime Organization's Collision Regulations, which insist that any ship at sea has a crew of humans.

    Rule 5 of the regulations requires that "every vessel shall at all times maintain a proper look-out by sight and hearing as well as by all available means appropriate in the prevailing circumstances and conditions so as to make a full appraisal of the situation and of the risk of collision."

    That assumes a human being would be "maintaining the proper look out" rather than a remotely controlled computer.

    "To me that is the biggest point. How would someone on board another vessel know if there was anyone on board? When you are in danger of a collision you have a fair idea of what the other skipper is going to do but not if they have no-one on board," Ms. Smith said. 

    "If you're approaching another vessel you are trained to alter course to starboard or just stop but what will these ships do?"

    Ms. Smith said ships already have autopilot systems but she said they use more fuel than manual steering because they stick rigidly to a course rather than taking into account weather and sea conditions like an experienced captain.

    Related:

    US Navy’s ‘Night Hunter’ Drone Ship to Stalk Russian Subs
    Baidu Enter Driverless Car Market But Full Autonomy Readiness Still a Concern
    UK's First Driverless Shuttlebus Makes Next-Gen History on London Streets
    Lockheed Pushes for ‘Rapid’ Deployment of Driverless Military Convoys
    Tags:
    sea, remote-controlled, captain, unmanned ships, vessel, cargo ship, Rolls-Royce, Norway, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian, Syrian Marines Hold Joint Firing Drills in Port City of Tartus
    Russian, Syrian Marines Hold Joint Firing Drills in Port City of Tartus
    Bad Bad Idea
    Terrible Idea
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok