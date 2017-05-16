Register
16 May 2017
    A long exposure photograph shows the SpaceX Falcon 9 lifting off (L) from its launch pad and then returning to a landing zone (R) at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, on the launcher's first mission since a June failure, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, December 21, 2015

    SpaceX Successfully Launches Inmarsat-5 F4 Commercial Communications Satelitte

    © REUTERS/ Mike Brown
    A SpaceX Falcon rocket successfully launched a massive commercial communications satellite.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A SpaceX Falcon rocket successfully launched a massive commercial communications satellite from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

    The successful launch was broadcast live over the internet on Monday.

    Technicians in the NASA control room erupted into applause when the satellite entered the final stage.

    First stage of Falcon 9 rocket
    © Flickr/ SpaceX Photos
    SpaceX Successfully Launches Falcon 9 Carrier Rocket With Spy Satellite
    The Inmarsat-5 F4 satellite, built by Boeing, will boost high-speed mobile broadband connectivity provided by Global Xpress to customers around the world, SpaceX said in a press release prior to Monday's launch.

    The satellite is 7 meters tall and 40.6 meters wide, making it taller than a double-decker bus and wider than a Boeing 737, according to Inmarsat's website.

    Weighing in at nearly 6,100 kg, the satellite is the heaviest load ever delivered by a SpaceX Falcon rocket.

    The satellite will be deployed about 32 minutes after launch and maneuvered into its orbit 35,786 km above earth.

    Tags:
    SpaceX Falcon 9, SpaceX, United States
