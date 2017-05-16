SpaceX Successfully Launches Inmarsat-5 F4 Commercial Communications Satelitte

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A SpaceX Falcon rocket successfully launched a massive commercial communications satellite from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The successful launch was broadcast live over the internet on Monday.

Technicians in the NASA control room erupted into applause when the satellite entered the final stage.

The Inmarsat-5 F4 satellite, built by Boeing, will boost high-speed mobile broadband connectivity provided by Global Xpress to customers around the world, SpaceX said in a press release prior to Monday's launch.

The satellite is 7 meters tall and 40.6 meters wide, making it taller than a double-decker bus and wider than a Boeing 737, according to Inmarsat's website.

Weighing in at nearly 6,100 kg, the satellite is the heaviest load ever delivered by a SpaceX Falcon rocket.

The satellite will be deployed about 32 minutes after launch and maneuvered into its orbit 35,786 km above earth.