Register
00:52 GMT +316 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Explicit material

    Clicking on Porn is Ruining Men’s Sex Drive, Study Reveals

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    235820

    A new study claims that watching too much pornography online can have a negative effect on the male sex drive, while the female desire to have sex remains unaffected.

    According to researchers with the Naval Medical Center in San Diego, California, men who consumed online pornography between three and five times a week indicated a diminished desire to engage in sexual relations with their partner. They also admitted an uptick in erectile dysfunction.

    Indian commuters use their smartphones following the introduction of a new free Wi-Fi Internet service in Mumbai's central railway station on January 22, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ PUNIT PARANJPE
    Google Unable to Prevent Online Pornography Spreading as Data Tariff War Rages on in India

    The study noted that erectile dysfunction is uncommon in the 20-40 male age group studied, and suggested that there may be a correlation between frequent masturbation to online pornography and a disinterest in the physical act of sex with a partner.

    The study was conducted at the medical center's military urology clinic, and included 300 men and women in the 20-40 age group, cited by the Times of India.

    Recent estimates claim that a minimum of half of boys ages 11-16 with internet access have viewed pornography, with most experiencing it by the age of 14.

    Suggesting that men using pornography become involved in a fantasy world, many psychologists have observed that those who regularly masturbate to online porn are often psychologically unable or unwilling to have sex with a real partner, due to performance anxiety and unrealistic expectations.

    Women participating in the same study were shown to be unaffected by the use of pornography as a sexual stimulant, and reported no diminution of sexual desire or capability.

    Related:

    Troll Pride: Hacker Floods Daesh Twitter With Gay Porn
    Myanmar Police Investigate Country’s First Ever Homemade Porn Flick
    Delhi’s Busiest Metro Station Plays Hardcore Porn, Incident Goes Viral
    Tags:
    sex, erectile dysfunction, pornography, pornography, censorship, Naval Medical Center, United States, California, San Diego, Earth
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    Bad Bad Idea
    Terrible Idea
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok