Clicking on Porn is Ruining Men’s Sex Drive, Study Reveals

According to researchers with the Naval Medical Center in San Diego, California, men who consumed online pornography between three and five times a week indicated a diminished desire to engage in sexual relations with their partner. They also admitted an uptick in erectile dysfunction.

The study noted that erectile dysfunction is uncommon in the 20-40 male age group studied, and suggested that there may be a correlation between frequent masturbation to online pornography and a disinterest in the physical act of sex with a partner.

The study was conducted at the medical center's military urology clinic, and included 300 men and women in the 20-40 age group, cited by the Times of India.

Recent estimates claim that a minimum of half of boys ages 11-16 with internet access have viewed pornography, with most experiencing it by the age of 14.

Suggesting that men using pornography become involved in a fantasy world, many psychologists have observed that those who regularly masturbate to online porn are often psychologically unable or unwilling to have sex with a real partner, due to performance anxiety and unrealistic expectations.

Women participating in the same study were shown to be unaffected by the use of pornography as a sexual stimulant, and reported no diminution of sexual desire or capability.