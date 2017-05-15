Register
23:21 GMT +315 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A screenshot of the warning screen from a purported ransomware attack, as captured by a computer user in Taiwan, is seen on laptop in Beijing, Saturday, May 13, 2017

    Experts Warn of Second Round of Cyberattacks Following Friday’s Massive Hack

    © AP Photo/ Mark Schiefelbein
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 118 0 0

    Friday’s massive global cyberattack affected more than 300,000 computers in 150 countries. Though some facilities were able to combat the first wave, British cybersecurity officials said Monday that new malware attacks are possible, “at a significant scale.”

    "We’ve seen the rise of ransomware becoming the principal threat, I think, but this is something we haven’t seen before — the global reach is unprecedented," Europol Executive Director Rob Wainwright said in an interview on the British television program "Preston on Sunday."

    Using techniques purportedly stolen from the National Security Agency (NSA) and made available by the hacker group Shadow Brokers, the attack affected Russia’s Ministry of Interior, FedEx Corp., Nissan Motor Co., the Deutsche Bahn rail system of Germany, the UK’s National Health Service, PetroChina, Renault SA, Chinese government agencies and other computer systems in the US, Asia and Europe. 

    A view of the Homeland Security Department headquarters in northwest Washington, Friday, June 5, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Susan Walsh
    US Homeland Security Offers Helping Hand to Partners Hit by Massive Cyber Attack

    Computers were infected with "ransomware," where encrypted files are made inaccessible with demands of a ransom of $300 in the cryptocurrency bitcoin. The highest concentration of infections were in Ukraine and Russia.

    On Monday British Health Minister Jeremy Hunt told Sky News that although no second attack has been mounted yet, institutions would be wise to remain on alert. "We have not seen a second wave of attacks, and the level of criminal activity is at the lower end of the range that we had anticipated, and so I think that is encouraging," he said, "The message is very clear, not just for organizations like the NHS (National Health Service) but for private individuals, for businesses."

    Hospitals throughout England had to turn away patients from regular appointments and surgeries due to the first attack. 

    Cyber crime
    © Photo: PIxabay
    Major Cyber Attack Kill Switch Found by Accident, But War Is Not Over

    Brad Smith, president of Microsoft, said the incident should serve as a “wake-up call” to the US and other world governments, as it highlights the need for countries to rethink how they conceive of cybersecurity.

    He wrote on the company blog, "They need to take a different approach and adhere in cyberspace to the same rules applied to weapons in the physical world. We need governments to consider the damage to civilians that comes from hoarding these vulnerabilities and the use of these exploits."

    Smith also urged Windows users to protect themselves against increasingly sophisticated cyber criminals by updating their systems, suggesting that “this attack demonstrates the degree to which cybersecurity has become a shared responsibility between tech companies and customers."

    At least $50,000 in ransom has been paid so far, and that figure is expected to rise.

    Control center of the Russian Interior Ministry's Moscow City police department
    © RIA Novosti. Sergey Guneev
    Russia’s Interior Ministry Prevents Leak of Internal Data Amid Huge Cyber Attack

    On Friday, Dr. Binoy Kampmark, Senior Lecturer at RMIT University in Melbourne told Radio Sputnik that although the tactics used in this latest hack aren’t new, it hasn’t been seen on this scale before, and noted that future attacks are likely.

    He said, "The reality is that these particular systems are going to be used, more will be coming out because this is after all a new frontier … we are set to deal with matters of security in this way, which connect intelligence agencies but also those in the private sector. So, we are concerned essentially about security of data both in a private and a public sense, so we can expect more of that, I'm afraid."

    Related:

    Say What? Russians DID NOT HACK Kiev's Artillery, Claims Ukrainian MoD
    White House Struggles to Explain Why China Left Unpunished for 2014 Hack
    Kremlin Denies Role in US Election Hack, Calls Accusations 'Witch Hunt'
    'Clueless' US Intel Report on 'Russian Hack' Becomes a 'Laughingstock'
    Trump: Russia May Have Hacked Election, Other Countries Also Hack US
    Tags:
    cyber ransom, ransomware, hack attacks, Hack, Cyber Attack, National Health Service (NHS), Asia, Spain, United Kingdom, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    Bad Bad Idea
    Terrible Idea
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok