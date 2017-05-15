Global Cyberattack Unlikely State Sponsored - Ex-CIA Chief

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Morell stated that the recent cybercrime was the largest in history.

"I don't think this was a nation state. I think this was organized crime, I think this was cybercrime," Morell told CBS News. "They're demanding ransom in order to free up the data that they're encrypting, I think that underscores that."

Earlier on Monday, US President Donald Trump’s Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert said he does not rule out that a state actor can be behind cyberattacks.

However, the Microsoft said earlier in the day that the current virus originates from that developed by the NSA.

Last Friday, the Kaspersky Lab IT company registered about 45,000 ransomware attacks in 74 countries worldwide, with the largest number of targets in Russia. The company reported that the attack was carried out with the use of ransomware dubbed WannaCry. The malicious software has reportedly infected computers in up to a hundred countries and tried to extort users' money.

On Sunday, Europol Executive Director Rob Wainwright said that the global cyberattack may continue on Monday. According to Wainwright, the attack affected 200,000 users in 150 countries, including businesses and large corporations.