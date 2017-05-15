The Nvidia RoboCop Car That Scans Its Surroundings and Can Deploy a Drone

The new tech was showcased at the GPU Technology Conference 2017 — the largest and most important event of the year for GPU developers, according to the GTC event series website.

The policing car of the future is powered by Nvidia, who purpose-build engines of computers that learn, see, and simulate our world.

Artificial intelligence (AI) will no doubt change the way we live our lives on a daily basis, but also impact the availability and quality of jobs in almost every sector, and police forces around the world are no exception. Whether it's carrying out mundane tasks such as processing crime data or routine checks and even arrests, the future of policing is about to get even more futuristic.

From the outside the Nvidia car showcased at the GTC event is the same size as an SUV. However, don't be fooled, it also has three surveillance cameras, two of which are mounted on the side and one on the rear end of the vehicle.

The cameras relay information to the officers who are seated inside, which gives them insight into their surrounding area.

AI police car only needs ~$1000 in equipment thanks to @nvidia to provide vehicle, tags, face and object recognition #gtc17 pic.twitter.com/RbYsVzfwbg — Elbert Perez (@mechaghost) May 12, 2017​

As the car moves, it captures images of each car that it passes, from the front and both sides. It also has the ability to record license plate numbers and can than run these plates through a central database in order to check if the vehicle in question has broken the law.

One of the cameras even has the ability to capture the faces of criminals.

The final hi-tech addition to the car is a drone, (UMV), which provides footage of certain situations. It also has a loudspeaker, so tech enthusiasts hope that it can be used in order to control and disperse crowds.

The technology in this police car of the future is available immediately, and sources hope that it will help lower crime rates as well as catch criminals quickly. The final cost of this car is not yet known, however tech experts believe it could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Police in the UK are already using AI technology to help officers decide whether or not a suspect should be kept in custody. The system classifies suspects as low, medium or high risk, and as a result it is then places the criminal into a category.