No EU Institution Hit by Global Cyberattack

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — According to Schinas, the European Commission has received no reports from any of the EU institution or agency on the attacks.

Last Friday, the Kaspersky Lab IT company registered about 45,000 ransomware attacks in 74 countries worldwide, with the largest number of targets in Russia. The company reported that the attack was carried out with the use of ransomware dubbed WannaCry. The malicious software has reportedly infected computers in up to a hundred countries and tried to extort users' money.

On Sunday, Europol Executive Director Rob Wainwright said that the global cyberattack may continue on Monday. According to Wainwright, the attack affected 200,000 users in 150 countries, including businesses and large corporations.

According to Microsoft, the ransomware, which was used in a recent major cyberattack, originated in the United States.