Fasten Your Seatbelts! Elon Musk Unveils Nausea-Inducing High-Speed Tunnel Video

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk presented a concept video of his latest venture – a high-speed tunnel currently being developed by the Boring Company.

"Warning, this may cause motion sickness or seizures," Musk warned.

Musk’s new proposition involves constructing a sprawling citywide network of tunnels beneath Los Angeles which would transport cars secured to electric sleds at a speed of about 125 mph.

First route of the tunnel network is expected to run from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Westwood via Culver City and Santa Monica, which would allow cars to traverse this distance in only five minutes.