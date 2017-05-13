Russia to Present Cybertechnology at Defense Tech Exhibition in Peru in Late May

MONTEVIDEO (Sputnik) — Russia will present cybertechnology along with traditional weapons at the SITDEF defense technology exhibition that is due to take place in the capital of Peru next week, the general director of the exhibition, Christian Tocre, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Russia will not disappoint us, and not only because it will present physical [samples of] arms and ammunition, but also because, like many other countries, it will present cybertechnology. Today, everything — communications, technology, security — revolve around the Internet, and there is a new kind of weapons — cyberattacks," Tocre said.

The 7th International Exhibition of Technology in Defense and Prevention of Natural Disasters (SITDEF) is scheduled to be held in Lima on May 18-21. It is expected that 80 companies from 27 countries will participate in the exhibition.