Russia to Present Cybertechnology at Defense Tech Exhibition in Peru in Late May

"Russia will not disappoint us, and not only because it will present physical [samples of] arms and ammunition, but also because, like many other countries, it will present cybertechnology. Today, everything — communications, technology, security — revolve around the Internet, and there is a new kind of weapons — cyberattacks," Tocre said.
The 7th International Exhibition of Technology in Defense and Prevention of Natural Disasters (SITDEF) is scheduled to be held in Lima on May 18-21. It is expected that 80 companies from 27 countries will participate in the exhibition.
