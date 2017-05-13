FedEx 'Experiencing Interference' With Some Windows-Based Systems Due to Malware

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — FedEx said on Friday it is experiencing some problems with its Windows-based systems due to malware like some companies in Europe and Asia, US media reported.

"[L]ike many other companies, FedEx is experiencing interference with some of our Windows-based systems caused by malware," FedEx said in a statement to NBC News. "We are implementing remediation steps as quickly as possible."

Earlier on Friday British Prime Minister Theresa May said that a cyberattack that first seemed to target hospitals in the United Kingdom has gone global.

Kaspersky Lab security firm has detected more than 45,000 attacks in 74 countries within 10 hours, according to a report issued by the company.