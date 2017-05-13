NSA’s Failure to Warn Microsoft of Vulnerability 'Troubling’ - US Advocacy Group

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, British Prime Minister Theresa May said that a cyberattack that first seemed to target hospitals in the United Kingdom has gone global.
"It would be deeply troubling if the NSA knew about this vulnerability, but failed to disclose it to Microsoft until after it was stolen," American Civil Liberties Union’s (ACLU) National Security Project Attorney Patrick Toomey stated.
The attackers have used leaked NSA tools, according to the ACLU.
"These attacks underscore the fact that vulnerabilities will be exploited not just by our security agencies, but by hackers and criminals around the world," Toomey stated.
Toomey urged the public to patch security holes immediately without stockpiling them.
