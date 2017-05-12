NASA Astronauts Whitson and Fischer Conduct 200th Spacewalk at the ISS (VIDEO)

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

The astronauts will exit the station's Quest airlock to replace an avionics box that routes command and data information to external science experiments.

This will be the first-ever spacewalk for Fischer and the ninth for Whitson, who is not only the commander of the current expedition, but also a record-breaking astronaut. Whitson has spent more days in space than any other woman and has conducted more spacewalks than any other female US astronaut.