Register
00:48 GMT +310 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Facebook

    Mind Reading Online? Facebook Wants to Curb Suicidal Thoughts

    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Tech
    Get short URL
    35101

    Facebook’s next generation of algorithms is designed to monitor activity to be removed from public view as a solution to the growing problem of publicized suicides and violent crimes.

    The social media giant is working on how to go one step further and help prevent some of these actions by identifying material that may indicate a user is having suicidal thoughts, leading some to question the implications of “mind reading” technology. 

    “A lot of what we’re trying to do is not just about taking the content down but also about helping people while they are using the platform,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said last week. 

    Facebook
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Watchful Eyes: Facebook Brings in Army of 3,000 to Help Stop Violent Video Crisis

    Facebook has 60 highly skilled engineers in its secretive research center, Building 8, constructing software to solve the “problem” that we cannot currently type directly from our minds. Facebook calls it a “brain-computer speech-to-text interface,” but critics wonder if it isn’t just another step toward a dystopic scene from Aldous Huxley’s "Brave New World." 

    The company says “we are not talking about decoding your random thoughts,” according to Facebook executive Regina Dugan, as that may “be more than any of us care to know.” Still, the prospect of the technology falling into the wrong hands is virtually impossible to ignore. 

    For now, Facebook is teaming with law enforcement to use features currently available on the platform to bring people back from the edge of crisis. In April, Facebook was notified of a video that could feature a potential suicide; instead of taking the video offline, first responders used that “live video to communicate with that person and help save their life,” Zuckerberg said. 

    In one case, 911 was called about a teenager in the act of self-harm. Because of the user’s privacy settings, only friends could tune into the stream, but a police officer had a family member who was friends with the girl. “It was very serious and we needed to get to it right away,” Sgt. Linda Howard of the local sheriff’s office said. Police found the individual in a bathroom unresponsive, “but one of our sergeants was able to find a pulse,” Howard said. 

    Facebook wants to be able to detect at-risk users “where it’s likely someone is expressing thoughts of suicide,” NBC Bay Area reported. The company wants to be able to provide resources to those it detects as at-risk without waiting for troubling behaviour to be reported. It’s “new territory,” said psychologist Dan Reidenberg, who is partnering with Facebook, “but really important.”

    A man is silhouetted against a video screen with a Facebook logo as he poses with a smartphone in this photo illustration taken in Zenica.
    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic
    Bystander Effect? Dozens Watch Teen Girl Gang-Raped Live on Facebook, Fail to Report Crime

    Last week, Zuckerberg also announced that the Menlo Park tech giant would retain 3,000 people to monitor and analyze videos featuring crime and self-harm.

    “We take our responsibility to keep people safe on Facebook very seriously and will remove videos that depict sexual assault and are shared to glorify violence,” a Facebook spokesperson told Sputnik in March, following the broadcast of a murder to more than 40 witnesses via Facebook Live. 

    Related:

    Austrian Court Rules Facebook Must Clean Up Hate Speech
    Facebook Steps Up Security to Suppress 'Fake News' in UK Election Campaign
    Facebook to Run Print Ads in 4 UK Newspapers on Spotting Fake News
    Hard Time: Egyptian Lawyer Given Ten Years for Facebook Post
    Facebook Ignores Russian Embassy in Slovakia Demand That It Erase Fake Page
    Tags:
    suicide, Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, Menlo Park
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Red Square to Airbase in Syria: Russia Celebrates WII Victory Day
    From Red Square to Airbase in Syria: Russia Celebrates WWII Victory Day
    Rewriting History
    Victory Day: Fighting Attempts to Distort History
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok