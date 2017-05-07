Newest Secret US Spacecraft Returns to Earth After Over 700 Days in Space

"The #AirForce #X37B #OTV4 is back after more than 700 days in #Space," US Air Force stated on its Twitter.
"The #AirForce #X37B #OTV4 has returned from orbit and has landed safely @NASAKennedy," the Air Force added.
According to the US Air Force, the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle is "the newest and most advanced re-entry spacecraft."
This was the fourth flight of this vehicle. Boeing started the secret X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle project under NASA's aegis in 1999. Originally, the reusable X-37 was intended to repair satellites in orbit. However, in 2004 the program was classified and handed over to the US Air Force.
The X-37B program is the newest and most advanced re-entry spacecraft that performs risk reduction, experimentation and concept of operations development for reusable space vehicle technologies.
On March 20, 2015, a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket successfully launched the AFSPC-5 satellite for the US Air Force from Space Launch Complex-41.
