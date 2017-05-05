Register
17:40 GMT +305 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Hacker

    Hook, Line and Sinker: Phishing Scam Exposes Vulnerability at Core of Google

    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10310

    Many Gmail users fell victim to a phishing attack on May 3, with phony "Google Docs" emails gaining access to their contact lists, and blasting out another round of scam emails in a ripple effect. The scam was made possible by Google's open system, and raises serious, potentially irresolvable questions about how the company structures products.

    The first thing recipients saw was an email from someone on their contacts list, sent with the familiar subject line "…has shared a document on Google Docs with you." From there, the email presented a line of text ("…has invited you to view the following document"), followed by an official-looking "Open in Docs" button. If users took the bait, they would then be prompted to log in to Google anew — and their contact lists would be duly harvested.

    ​While seemingly simple, the scam was extremely cunning, and exploited the openness of Gmail to the full. In essence, the login page looked exactly like a Google login page because it in fact was — the scam Docs app was a third-party extension that could be legitimately added to a Gmail account if authorized, just like extensions such as Boomerang.

    This is achieved via an open protocol called OAuth, the same system that lets users log in to Facebook or Twitter via their Google account. Anyone can make an OAuth application, and in fact Google depends on the platform heavily — independent developers create new applications, and the company then builds upon them, incorporating them into their various products. Adwords, Gmail, Adwords and Search are all augmented with third-party provisions.

    Many other tech giants have special login processes for their products, but Google does not. Moreover, Google converses with users via email, making it harder for users to tell when they receive a scam email.

    "We have taken action to protect users against an email impersonating Google Docs, and have disabled offending accounts. We've removed the fake pages, pushed updates through Safe Browsing, and our abuse team is working to prevent this kind of spoofing from happening again. We encourage users to report phishing emails in Gmail," Google said in a statement.

    The attack's impact was arguably minor — the millions of indentikit emails being blasted out did not go unnoticed by Google's eagle-eyed administrators, and the scam was quickly neutered, with the phony Google Docs extension blocked outright. There is no suggestion any passwords were actually compromised, but even though the attack is estimated to have affected less than 0.1 percent of users, that equates to as many as a million people or more.

    An individual, Eugene Pupov, even came forward on Twitter to claim he was behind the attack, and it was in fact an accident — a botched test-run of a program he had created as part of a course at Coventry University. However, the University has denied the man is or ever has been a student at the institution, and "his" Twitter account has since been deleted.

    ​Nonetheless, the weaknesses the hack exploited are significant, and they will not — perhaps cannot — be remedied. Any open digital platform can easily be abused, and emulative scams have even infected Google Play Store, with developers creating malicious apps that are indistinguishable from legitimate, popular apps. They cram these apps, and their corresponding review sections, with adverts — and can reap significant income from ad revenue. 

    Cybersecurity
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Meet the New Con, Same as the Old Con: Classic Phishing Scam Resurfaces

    As with scam emails, Google has dedicated teams charged with identifying and removing the apps, but there's no way to prevent them burgeoning in the first place. Open platforms are vital for internet users, but they also facilitate an online environment in which few are completely cognizant of what they can trust.

    Still, Google has announced they are introducing new anti-phishing protections — on the Gmail app, for Android users. The measures include a warning from Google when a user receives a phishing link, saying, "the site you are trying to visit has been identified as a forgery intended to trick you into disclosing financial, personal or other sensitive information."

    There has been a significant spike in phishing attacks in 2017, with classic net vulnerabilities often being exploited anew. In April, it was revealed a longstanding weakness in browsers still allows criminals to create scam websites that perfectly emulate real ones — right down to the web address.

    Related:

    No Swimming: Google Launches Anti-Phishing Protections for Android Users
    Google Customers Targeted by Malicious Phishing Emails
    Meet the New Con, Same as the Old Con: Classic Phishing Scam Resurfaces
    Viruses Lurking on Google Play Scam Thousands of Internet Users Out of Cash
    Tags:
    online scam, scam email, phishing, app, cybercrime, scam, technology, Google Docs, Gmail, Google
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Satanic Veteran's Monument Cartoon
    Keep the Devil Way Down in the Hole
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok