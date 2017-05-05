No Swimming: Google Launches Anti-Phishing Protections for Android Users

The new protections come one day after a Google Docs scam made its way around the internet. The phishing attack sent users an email link to a fake Google Doc, which redirected them out of Google and forwarded the link to all of the user’s contacts.

© Photo: Pixabay Google Customers Targeted by Malicious Phishing Emails

While the scam was shut down by Google within an hour, it still managed to reach a large number of users.

The new anti-phishing measures include a warning from Google when a user receives a phishing link, saying, "the site you are trying to visit has been identified as a forgery intended to trick you into disclosing financial, personal or other sensitive information."

Phishing is the use of malicious emails appearing to come from reputable companies, such as Google, seeking your personal information such as passwords, addresses or credit card information.

"While not all affected email will necessarily be dangerous, we encourage you to be extra careful about clicking on links in messages that you’re not sure about. And with this update, you’ll have another tool to make these kinds of decisions,” Google said in a statement released on Thursday.

The company has not yet announced any new measures to protect Apple iOS users.