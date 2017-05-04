Google Customers Targeted by Malicious Phishing Emails

"We are investigating a phishing email that appears as Google Docs. We encourage you to not click through and report as phishing within Gmail," the company said in a Twitter post.
We've addressed the issue with a phishing email claiming to be Google Docs. If you think you were affected, visit https://t.co/O68nQjFhBL. pic.twitter.com/AtlX6oNZaf— Google Docs (@googledocs) May 3, 2017
The emailed URL appears to recipients as a Google Docs link sent by a known contact. When opened, the link requests permission to access the user’s entire account.
According to media reports and social media posts, the spam has targeted a number of media outlets and other organizations, including a US school district.
All comments
Show new comments (0)