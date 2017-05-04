Register
02:14 GMT +304 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Facebook

    Facebook Brings in Army of 3,000 to Help Stop Violent Video Crisis

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 56 0 0

    As the torrent of violent events broadcast over Facebook’s livestreaming feature shows no sign of letting up, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the company is seeking to hire 3,000 people to help review videos on the social networking platform.

    In a Facebook post, Zuckerberg expressed remorse over “heartbreaking” videos of people hurting themselves or others that have been either streamed live or posted to the platform in videos, adding that he has been reflecting on what the company can do better.

    “If we're going to build a safe community, we need to respond quickly. We're working to make these videos easier to report so we can take the right action sooner – whether that's responding quickly when someone needs help or taking a post down,” Zuckerberg wrote.

    A man is silhouetted against a video screen with a Facebook logo
    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic
    Horror Stream: Alabama Man’s Suicide Highlights Facebook’s Big Live Problem
    To accomplish that goal, Zuckerberg stated that they will be hiring 3,000 people to their community operations team over the next year, adding that they already have 4,500 on staff across the globe. The new hires will help to review the “millions of reports” the platform receives every week and speed up the process.

    In addition to monitoring for violence, the new staff will also help to remove things like hate speech and child exploitation.

    “In addition to investing in more people, we're also building better tools to keep our community safe. We’re going to make it simpler to report problems to us, faster for our reviewers to determine which posts violate our standards and easier for them to contact law enforcement if someone needs help,” Zuckerberg wrote.

    The CEO noted that just last week the company received a report of someone on Facebook Live considering suicide. He stated that they immediately reached out to law enforcement – who prevented the individual from harming himself. However, Zuckerberg added, “in other cases, we weren’t so fortunate.”

    Late last month, a 49-year-old man from Alabama shot himself live on Facebook.

    The suicide livestream was viewed more 1,000 times and shared by multiple users before Facebook pulled it down, the International Business Times reported.

    On April 3, Arjun Bhardwaj, 24, committed suicide by jumping from the 19th floor of a hotel in Mumbai, India. Before taking his own life, he livestreamed himself giving a “suicide tutorial” to other Facebook users.

    The logo of mobile app Snapchat is displayed on a tablet on January 2, 2014 in Paris.
    © AFP 2017/ Lionel Bonaventure
    Social Media Score: Snapchat App Helps Police Find Murder Victim, Suspect

    On Easter Sunday in Ohio, Steve Stephens livestreamed himself shooting an elderly man on Facebook Live, after forcing his victim to say his ex-girlfriend’s name. The man continuously posted streams of his homicidal ramblings, before shooting himself when confronted by police in Pennsylvania.

    On April 25, a Bangkok man murdered his 11-month-old child on a Facebook livestream before taking his own life as well. The horrific video remained live on the social media platform for approximately 24 hours before being removed.

    The website announced last month that they will be incorporating suicide prevention tools into their live feature. They are also offering chat support from crisis organizations such as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

    Additionally, Facebook is working to create artificial intelligence that will be able to pick up warning signs of violence, suicide or self harm throughout the platform – including users’ live broadcasts.

    Related:

    ‘Muslim Goat Humper’: Minnesota Republicans Under Fire for Facebook Slander
    After Facebook Livestream Murder, Thai Police Review Ways to Remove Content
    German Mother Forced to Sue Facebook Again for Access to Dead Daughter’s Account
    On the Run: Police Seek Ohio Man Suspected of Murder, Posting Video to Facebook
    Ohio ‘Facebook Killer’ Commits Suicide After Short Police Chase in Pennsylvania
    Tags:
    Livestreaming, Suicide, Murder, Violence, Facebook, Steve Stephens, Mark Zuckerberg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Land of Vibrant Traditions: Explore the Other Side of China
    Land of Vibrant Traditions: Explore the Other Side of China
    Senatorial Advisory
    Governmental Guidance Advised
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok