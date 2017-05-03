Register
03 May 2017
    The nuclear-powered submarine Severodvinsk, the first of the Yasen-class of attack subs.

    Russian Scientists Building Civilian Nuclear Sub Able to 'See' Under Ocean Floor

    © Photo: Oleg Kuleshov
    The construction of a unique new Russian nuclear-powered submarine tasked with seismic surveying work will begin in three years' time, Russia's Izvestia newspaper reports.

    Speaking to the newspaper, Yevgeni Toporov, chief designer at the Rubin Design Bureau, the legendary Russian center of submarine design, said that construction of the civilian nuclear sub is expected to start three years from now, in 2020.

    The unique project, yet to be named, is designed to help maritime geologists engage in seismic surveying across wide areas of the sea and ocean floors. The sub is expected to simplify the search for reserves of hydrocarbons and other minerals, and to provide highly valuable information to the Russian Navy. Furthermore, one of its main tasks will be to scout out locations for the construction of underwater objects.

    Development of the submarine, carried out by Rubin and the Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Projects, is taking place under 'Project Iceberg', a broad project engaged in the creation of a network of unmanned drilling rigs, underwater facilities and autonomous nuclear reactors. The project is planned to be carried out over a 20-30 year period, and is unique in the world, Izvestia noted.

    The military, for its part, is expected to use the seismic data obtained to find the optimal position for its underwater drones and other systems. Finally, the sub may be deployed along the bottom of the world's oceans to monitor foreign vessels as part of the 'Project Harmony' maritime surveillance system.

    Rubin's Yevgeni Toporov told Izvestia that the new sub will be built using one of Russia's military nuclear submarine designs, which will be modified to accommodate the seismic surveying sub's unique equipment needs. 

    Paraphrasing Toporov, Izvestia explained that "the most important [modifications] is the sub's special seismic sensor wings, which in their idle state will be hidden between the outer and inner hulls of the submarine, in its bow and the stern sections. In working position, they open, like fins, forming a giant scanning surface area covering several hundred square meters." When in operation, the onboard sensors will be able to scan several dozen meters beneath the sea floor.

    The absence of weapons systems onboard the sub is expected to bring the seismic scanner's cost down about 60% compared to an ordinary nuclear-powered combat submarine. The vessel is expected to have a crew of 40, a displacement of no more than 14,000 metric tons (corresponding to the military-designated Yasen-class attack sub), and a sea-based endurance time of 90 days. It will also be capable of diving to up to 400 meters below the sea or ocean surface, which is also the working depth of most Russian combat subs.

    Speaking to Radio Sputnik about the capabilities and expected uses for the new sub, retired colonel Viktor Baranets explained that such a vessel can carry out a number of very important tasks in promoting Russia's interests. 

    "First of all, this has to do with the exploration of underwater areas," Baranets said. "After all, there are many strategic facilities under water: oil and gas pipelines and communication lines, including government ones," for instance. 

    "Furthermore, such a sub could conduct underwater geological exploration," the observer noted. "For us this is extremely important in areas like Arctic, for example."

    As far as the detection of oil and gas reserves is concerned, Baranets noted that it cannot be excluded that Rubin's new sub may be used to drill and take samples from the bottom of the ocean floor.

    In any case, the expert emphasized that in and of itself, the sub as a tool has no explicit military purposes in mind, with the benefits of its use to the civilian sector being no less important than its potential benefit to the military.

    That said, Baranets added that "this vessel will allow us to conduct studies of underwater currents, climate change in a particular oceanic region. This is extremely important for [maritime] maps and even for the operation of combat submarines, because our nuclear and diesel subs do not carry out such [surveying] functions themselves, relying on the data of hydrographic services that has been created over the decades."

    Ultimately, Baranets emphasized that the planned construction of the new seismic surveying sub could not come at a better or more important time. "We shouldn't forget that ahead of us is renewed work on the Northern Sea Route. This is a crucial economic artery, where it is necessary to ensure the safety of navigation. A submarine that will work in this region will bring many benefits in ensuring the safety of the passage of ships," the expert concluded.

