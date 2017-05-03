Hypersonic Race: Russia's 'Results Are Better Than Those of the US'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian scientists have surpassed their colleagues from the United States on hypersonic speed advances, director of the Russian Academy of Sciences' Siberian Branch Vasily Fomin said Wednesday.

"The results are better than those of the US," Fomin said of the study of aerodynamics key in developing cruise missiles traveling at five times the speed of sound.

On April 20, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said the country was developing hypersonic weapons on par with the United States

On April 16, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that new samples of hypersonic weapon, as well as other advanced weapons would be supplied to the Russian Armed Forces by 2025 within the framework of the 2018-2025 State Armaments Program.