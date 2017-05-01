Russia, Germany May Establish High Technology Cooperation Shortly - Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He added that Russia and Germany were conducting several major joint projects in the field of high technologies, including the international laser center in Hamburg and the Russian supercomputer in the science city in Juelich.

"Our task as a trade mission is to find German technologies that are promising for the use in Russia and to transfer them on mutually beneficial terms for the work in our country. The Germans need us, our 'brains' and raw materials, and we need their technologies, the organization of labor and money. And, of course, we need a German market, and they need ours," Stetsenko said.

In addition, Moscow and Berlin cooperate in the field of medicine. Russia has technologies for diagnosis and treatment of cancer, proton medicine, while Germany is ready to offer technology to manufacture prosthetic, including on a 3D printer, according to the Russian official.

Stetsenko noted that Russia and Germany also cooperated in the field of supporting small and medium-sized businesses.

Before the Western sanctions were imposed on Moscow in 2014, Germany was one of Russia's major trade partners, but the two countries' trade turnover in 2015 decreased by about a third, and continued to decline in 2016.