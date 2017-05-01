SpaceX Successfully Launches Falcon 9 Carrier Rocket With Spy Satellite

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The rocket was launched from a pad at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in the US state of Florida in order to deliver a secretive satellite, dubbed NROL-76, into the orbit for the National Reconnaissance Office.
"Liftoff!" SpaceX posted on its official Twitter account.
According to the company, the rocket's first stage has landed successfully.
Split screen shot of Falcon 9 first stage as it returns to Earth and lands at Landing Zone 1. pic.twitter.com/5hlwTOTGKa— SpaceX (@SpaceX) 1 мая 2017 г.
