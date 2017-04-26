China in Talks With Europe to Collaborate on Moon Village Construction

In addition, Tian said that the next step for China's space development is to create a safer, more reliable and economical aircraft, making it more convenient to send people into space. Already, China has started developing a heavy-lift launch vehicle and establishing a transportation system to achieve this goal.
"The cost of flying into and out of space must be reduced if we want to achieve this goal. If the price were around 50,000 RMB ($7,261) for one trip, it would be within reach for ordinary people, and we are now trying to make that a reality," said Bao Weimin, director of the science and technology committee under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.
This article was originally published in the Global Times Online (huanqiu.com).
