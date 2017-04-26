Register
16:55 GMT +326 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Artificial intelligence

    You Said What? FaceApp Racism Fiasco Highlights Issues in Machine Learning

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    110610

    FaceApp, a popular artificial intelligence photo-editing application that uses a neural network for selfie-editing has apologized for building a fundamentally racist algorithm - a palpable aesthetic demonstration of the risks of machines being bedeviled by human biases.

    FaceApp was launched in January and quickly surged in popularity — even as of April 2017, it gains an alleged 700,000 new users daily.

    ​Users upload a picture of their face, and then apply a series of filters to the image to alter their appearance — options include aging and changing gender, and also "hotness." The final option is responsible for the controversy the app finds itself embroiled in — users that beautified their faces found their skin bleached white, and their noses made more European, the evident implication being the whiter someone is, the hotter.

    In a statement, FaceApp founder and Chief Executive Yaroslav Goncharov said he was "deeply sorry" for the "unquestionably serious" issue.

    "It's an unfortunate side-effect of the underlying neural network caused by the training set bias, not intended behaviour. To mitigate the issue, we have renamed the effect to exclude any positive connotation associated with it. We are also working on the complete fix that should arrive soon," he added.

    While the app's developers give its code cultural awareness amendments, the filter remains — although its name has been changed to "spark."

    ​While an embarrassment for the company, and a source of outrage for the public, the fiasco starkly underlines the inherent issue in machine learning — while computers and technology are perceived to be impartial and objective, they are in fact dependent on the data they are fed. If human biases creep into that data, machines will reflect it — an algorithm can be trained, deliberately or inadvertently, to be racist, sexist, homophobic or bigoted in any way.

    Almost all modern consumer innovations employ machine learning in some way or other. Facial recognition technology, equipped on most new smartphones and adopted by every social network, is entirely dependent on the discipline, combing through millions of pieces of data and making resultant correlations and predictions about the world. Google Translate taught itself to convert a sentence in French to English, and so on. 

    AILA, or Artificial Intelligence Lightweight Android, is pictured during a demonstration at the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence GmbH (Deutsches Forschungszentrum fuer Kuenstliche Intelligenz GmbH) stand at the 2013 CeBIT technology trade fair on March 5, 2013 in Hanover, Germany
    © AFP 2017/ CARSTEN KOALL
    The ‘Intelligent’ Robot That Became Racist

    Predictive machine learning is both the new and next big thing — while in its infancy, it has already produced compelling results in the sphere of medicine, forecasting which drugs a patient should take, and how they will react to them.

    However, increasing reliance on it in other areas has proven less effective — in August 2016, an investigation by The Century Foundation found machine learning programs that some US courts use to predict who is likely to re-offend while on bail, or after being released from prison, in pre-trial assessments overwhelmingly rated black prisoners as a higher risk than whites. This is because the US justice system has historically had a demonstrable bias towards incarcerating black criminals — a system designed to make the criminal justice system more equitable and race-blind merely ended up perpetuating human biases.

    Google Translate has even been found to have gender biases in certain languages — for instance, Turkish has no gender pronouns, but the service exclusively assigns genders to particular professions. Translating "he's a florist" will actually produce the sentence "she's a florist" in Turkish — "she's a doctor" will always be turned into "he's a doctor." In essence, Google assumes a doctor will always be male, and so on. While perhaps not such an issue in the case of translation, if a similar gender bias asserted itself in job application algorithms, the implications could be serious.

    ​Machine learning of language can produce troubling results, however. An April study found if an algorithm learns English, it can become prejudiced against non-whites and women. For the study, researchers told a representative machine learning program to teach itself 840 billion words, and their definitions.  

    ​The program, as do many others, learns definitions by ascertaining how often certain words appear together in the same sentence. For instance, it quickly determines the meaning of the word bottle by recognizing it frequently occurs next to the name of liquids, and other containers. The researchers found foreign names were less frequently associated with positive words than white names, and female names were far more associated with abusive words than male names. In essence, by scouring the vast recesses of the racism and sexism infested internet, the AI came to view women and non-whites as potentially negative concepts.

    Related:

    The ‘Intelligent’ Robot That Became Racist
    Microsoft Chat Bot Turns Racist After Talking to Online Users
    Not 'Zo' Racist: Microsoft Releases New Cleaner Talking ChatBot
    Tags:
    artificial intelligence, filter, face, gender, translation, robot, machine, racism, app, technology, Google, FaceApp
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok