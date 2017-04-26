Register
13:52 GMT +326 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Indian scientists and engineers from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

    Indian Space Research Organisation Starts Work on India’s First Venus Mission

    © AFP 2017/ Manjunath KIRAN
    Tech
    Get short URL
    19930

    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has begun the process to send its first satellite to Venus by inviting Indian scientists and academia for space-based experiments.

    Indian onlookers watch the launch of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C37) at Sriharikota on Febuary 15, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ ARUN SANKAR
    ISRO Beams in Private Firm to Make Two Satellites for Navigation
    New Delhi (Sputnik) The Announcement of Opportunity released by ISRO said the Principal Investigator of the proposal should be capable of bringing together the instrument team and lead the team for developing a space-qualified instrument.

    "The payload capability of the proposed satellite is likely to be 175 kg with 500W of power. However, these values are to be tuned based on the final configuration. The proposed orbit is expected to be around 500 x 60,000 km around Venus.  This orbit is likely to be reduced gradually, over several months to a lower apoapsis," an ISRO statement read. The statement did not mention the time frame by which the ambitious satellite is to be launched. Currently, the Venus mission is in the study phase and ISRO has not sought the Indian government's nod for it.

    "Exploration of Venus began in the early 1960s.  Venus has been explored by flyby, orbiter, a few lander missions and atmospheric probes. In spite of the great progress made in exploring Venus, there still exist gaps in our basic understanding of surface/sub-surface features and processes, super rotation of Venusian atmosphere and its evolution and interaction with solar radiation/solar wind," ISRO said.

    Venus is often described as the "twin sister" of the Earth because of the similarities in size, mass, density, bulk composition and gravity. It is believed the two planets share a common origin, forming at the same time out of a condensing nebulosity around 4.5 billion years ago. Venus is 30% closer to the sun compared to the Earth, resulting in much higher solar flux.

    Russia, the US, European Space Agency and Japan have already conducted missions to Venus. Recently, Japan had sent mechanical explorers to the Venus at cost of $ 290 million. ISRO quest to other planet is mainly to find some original achievements in fundamental science and try its hand in cutting-edge space technology.

    ISRO has also planned follow-on mission to Mars Orbiter Mission. India's second mission to Moon, planned for 2018, involves having a lander and a rover. ISRO's annual budget is approximately $1.1 billion, which is a tenth of US space agency NASA and one-fourth of its Chinese counterpart.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    India Looks to Use Space Research Advances to Make Electric Cars 'Greener'
    Solar Sparkle: India’s Largest Floating Solar Power Plant Begins Work
    India’s Space Program Makes Steady Gains
    Tags:
    Venus, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Guess Who's Back? Queen of the Tennis Court Maria Sharapova Returns to Action
    Guess Who's Back? Queen of the Tennis Court Maria Sharapova Returns to Action
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok