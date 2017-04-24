NSA Gave Japan Access to Secret Internet Surveillance Program in 2013 - Reports

The outlet noted that the Japanese Defense Ministry declined to comment on the matter.
The outlet said it was using the data provided by Edward Snowden, a former NSA employee turned whistleblower.
In 2013, Snowden leaked classified documents on mass surveillance practices carried out by US authorities around the globe. Snowden fled to Hong Kong, then to Russia, which granted him asylum. In 2014, Snowden was given a temporary residence permit for three years, which this year was renewed until 2020.
All comments
Show new comments (0)