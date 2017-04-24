Register
21:00 GMT +324 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Apple CEO Tim Cook

    The Apple Falls Hard: Uber Tried to Track Users Even After App Deletion

    © AP Photo/ Richard Drew
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 25741

    Apple CEO Tim Cook threatened to have the Uber iPhone app removed from its store in 2015 after learning the ever-controversy embroiled ride-sharing company had found a way to identify and track individual iPhones, even when the app was deleted from a phone, it has been revealed.

    Uber Chief Executive Travis Kalanick is a businessman who has demonstrated a consistent willingness to bend and break rules to get his company to the top, even if it means falling foul of other companies as well as industries, regulators and politicians. To his credit, the attitude has produced stratospheric results for the firm, cementing Uber's position as a top transportation provider the world over, and pushing established taxi sectors to breaking point.

    However, his cavalier approach has produced serious problems for the company on many occasions. Its issues with Apple, hitherto undisclosed, stemmed from the firm's difficulties in breaking into China. Uber devised a way to identify an individual iPhone, even after its app had been deleted from the phone, or if the phone had been reset. The practice, called fingerprinting, is prohibited by Apple and other tech providers, as it theoretically allows companies to continue to sell individuals' data and target them even when they have opted to rid themselves of a particular service.

    Uber went to great lengths to prevent the company from discovering the practice. Uber "geofenced" its headquarters, meaning Apple employees couldn't see the company was still tracking users' phones. 

    In this file photo taken Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2014, a woman walks past the company logo of the internet car service, Uber, in San Francisco, USA.
    © AP Photo/ Eric Risberg
    Hit the Road, Jack: Uber Gets the Boot From Italy for Unfair Competition

    Nonetheless, Apple eventually discovered the activity, triggering a meeting between the two companies' respective CEOs, in which Cook told Kalanick to end the practice on pain of the app being erased from the App Store, a move that could've proven fatal for Uber.

    Kalanick is said to have been shaken by Apple's admonishment, and the practice was summarily ended permanently.

    In January 2017, the company also terminated its quest to penetrate China, selling its infrastructure to regional competitor Didi Chuxing.

    In a statement, the company said it "absolutely" did not track users, if and when they deleted the app from their phone, and in fact tracking of prior users was done as a security measure.

    "This is a typical way to prevent fraudsters from loading Uber onto a stolen phone, putting in a stolen credit card, taking an expensive ride and then wiping the phone-over and over again. Similar techniques are also used for detecting and blocking suspicious logins to protect our users' accounts. Being able to recognize known bad actors when they try to get back onto our network is an important security measure for both Uber and our users," the company said.

    Uber has endured a bruising 2017, and there is little suggestion of the pain easing in future. 

    In April, Sherif Marakby, the firm's Vice President of Global Vehicle Programs and a key orchestrator of its self-driving vehicle program, quit the firm for undisclosed reasons. He followed in the footsteps of the firm's Vice President of Product and Growth, Head of Communications and Head of Artificial Intelligence Labs, who all quit in the first months of 2017. Not long prior, the company was banned from Italy for "unfair business practices."

    In this file photo taken Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2014, a woman walks past the company logo of the internet car service, Uber, in San Francisco, USA.
    © AP Photo/ Eric Risberg
    In this file photo taken Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2014, a woman walks past the company logo of the internet car service, Uber, in San Francisco, USA.

    In February, Google's parent company Alphabet sued Uber, accusing the firm of stealing its technology. Mere days prior to that filing, a former Uber engineer made serious allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination at the company offices, claiming management repeatedly dismissed her complaints, protected a repeat offender and threatened to sack her for raising concerns.

    Related:

    'Always Be Concerned': US Court Slaps Down Fifth Amendment Defense of Encryption
    The New Normal: How Uber's Gamification Makes Drivers Work Longer for Less Money
    Uber Pays Federal Trade Commission $20 Million for Overstating Drivers’ Income
    Tags:
    fingerprinting, Tracking, app, data, iPhone, regulations, Uber, Apple, Travis Kalanick, Tim Cook, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lords of the Seas: The World's Most Impressive Aircraft Carriers
    Lords of the Seas: The World's Most Impressive Aircraft Carriers
    Tour de France
    Tour de France
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok