Register
20:14 GMT +321 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Wasp

    Behold! Scientists Create Terrifying Red-Eyed Mutant Wasps...Just Because

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    124631

    Researchers have fiddled with the genes of many creatures, often for positive practical purposes. However, University of California scientists have now succeeded in editing the genes of a wasp to give the stinger bright red eyes - for little reason other than they could.

    As of April 2017, over 75,000 species of wasp have been identified. While the vicious, buzzing insects inspire fear in many, University of California researchers have now created a variety of wasp that certainly takes the mantle of most terrifying in terms of aesthetics — the red-eyed jewel wasp.

    As its name implies, the red-eyed jewel wasp boasts vibrant, blood red eyes — perfect for conveying the creature's uncontrollable desire for violence.

    The beast was "created" via CRISPR gene-slicing technology, with biologists editing the genes of the Nasonia vitripennis to change its eye color. The method, still under development and subject to legal challenges, allows scientists to change or add DNA within a cell. Since its development, CRISPR-Cas9 techniques have been used to edit pig DNA, allowing organs to be transferred to humans, while scientists in China are using the tools in living humans to inject cancer-fighting blood cells.

    In explaining their motivations behind the aesthetic rejigging, the academics behind the makeover admitted they were solely driven by the desire to be the first to attempt to edit the genes of a wasp that has previously been widely studied.

    "We wanted to target a gene that would be obvious, and we knew from previous studies that if the gene for eye pigmentation was knocked out, they would have red eyes, so this seemed like a good target for gene disruption. Big beautiful red eyes are something you won't miss," said Professor Omar Akbari.

    Nonetheless, in the researchers' published study, they detail how eggs from the wasps were collected, injected with Cas9 DNA mixtures, and then transferred back to the host. After 19 days, the mutant wasps were born. Moreover, their red eyes are heritable.

    Whether the eyes are "beautiful" or not will undoubtedly prove controversial — although those who take the view they're horrifying accoutrements can rest easy. It's likely these creatures won't be terrorizing the skies anywhere anytime soon — the researchers document how their efforts led to the deaths of some of the wasps, as the formulation of the gene wasn't completed correctly.

    "You have to use a very-very fine needle and a microscope and individually inject hundred to thousands of embryos, but in the end, we developed a protocol that can be used to cut the DNA in this organism and we showed that it works. You need a really steady hand and it requires a lot of patience in micro manipulation that one can learn over time. Ming Li, a postdoctoral researcher in our lab has mastered the technique," Professor Akbari said.

    ​Nonetheless, the academics assert their work proves the technique can be used to target specific genes in future, even in tiny animals.

    "Our results demonstrate the CRISPR/Cas9 system is a powerful tool for genome manipulation in N. vitripennis, with strong potential for expansion to target critical genes, thus allowing for the investigation of several important biological phenomena in this organism," the research paper concluded.

    Related:

    Spend Money on the Living: De-Extinction Would Be a Waste of Resources
    Designer Babies: Genetically Modified Humans Will Soon Walk Among Us
    Splice and Dice: Patent Fight Over Game-Changing Genetic Technology Heats Up
    Score One for Humans: Scientists Upgrade Mosquitoes With Malaria Resistance
    Tags:
    gene editing, Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeat (CRISPR), wasp, genetic modification, laboratory, insects, experiment, technology, science, University of California, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Election
    Elections Under the Gun
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok