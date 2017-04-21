Register
14:10 GMT +321 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Desert

    Stop Hunting for That Oasis: This Device Can Create Water Out of Thin Air

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    13410

    Scientists at MIT and the University of Berkeley have created a solar-powered water harvester that can produce drinking water out of air humidity. While still at the prototype stage, the groundbreaking invention has already yielded promising results, creating water in extremely arid real-world conditions.

    The threat of water scarcity in future is a very real one — rising Earth temperatures, ever-escalating pollution and a constantly expanding global population could create a significant deficit between demand and supply.

    However, the invention could eradicate such a prospect from the horizon permanently — it can run on minimal levels of sunlight, meaning it could be used anywhere in the world, ensuring potentially universal, perpetual water accessibility in turn.

    One stumbling block for global water accessibility is the reliance on "grid" structures for transit and access — as drinkable water currently needs to flow through pipes, creating the necessary infrastructure to ensure access in remote or inhospitable areas is extremely costly, time consuming, and even virtually impossible in some cases.

    Developing countries — many of which rank highest in terms of water need — have benefited significantly from non-grid infrastructure in respect of the internet and telephone access, and energy. A similar solution for water could improve the lives of millions the world over — and this device could well be that very provision.

    The work is a collaboration between Dr. Evelyn Wang's Device Research Laboratory at MIT Mechanical Engineering, and Professor Omar M. Yaghi's Reticular Chemistry Laboratory at University of California-Berkeley. While powered by solar energy, its most important components are metal-organic frameworks (MOFs).

    Professor Yaghi invented MOFs two decades ago — he explains they are materials made by stitching together organic and inorganic metallic units into porous frameworks, which are ideal for capturing and storing gases and liquids.

    MOFs are highly adaptable — over 20,000 varieties, with a wide range of uses, have been created since Professor Yaghi's discovery.

    "The MOF [in this device], MOF-801, is capable of trapping water at extremely low humidities typical of arid regions of Earth where almost one-third of the world population lives. As air passes through the MOF, water is trapped in its tiny pores and then concentrated," Prof. Yaghi told Sputnik.

    Once the water is captured, he continues, it's heated by sunlight, before being released through the device's pores, and condensed. It's the first device capable of water capture and delivery under such conditions — but its application extends beyond drinking water and household purposes. Mr. Yaghi says it opens the way for watering large areas for agricultural and other constructive purposes.

    "In taking the invention out of the lab and demonstrating the device in real world conditions, we have shown the device can operate and deliver water. Certainly, there are many techniques for capturing water at high humidity, but none work at low humidity as this MOF device does. Needless to say, the fact that our device works in ambient sunlight is unique," he added.

    As a representative example of the device's capabilities, by using one kilo of the new MOF, the device is able to produce almost three liters of water over a 12-hour period in an area with only 20-30 percent air humidity. To place that in context, the average daytime humidity in the Mojave desert is 10-30 percent. Moreover, the average human needs roughly 330 milliliters (the equivalent of a standard Pepsi can) of water per day to survive — the device can collect that total in under an hour.

    Related:

    Floating on Sunshine: Thinnest Ever Solar Cells Can Balance on Soap Bubble
    WaterSeer: Clean Drinking Water for Everyone
    By Your Powers Combined: Global Effort Launched to Photograph Black Hole
    Tags:
    invention, solar power, drinking water, water, technology, discovery, science, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), University of California at Berkeley, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World From Above: A Bird's Eye View of the Most Interesting Locations
    World From Above: A Bird's Eye View of the Most Interesting Locations
    Sad Trump Poll Cartoon
    Less Popular than United, Hitler, Bee Stings, Tooth Decay...
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok