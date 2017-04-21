Register
12:39 GMT +321 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Copper

    Russian Scientists Come Up With Supercheap Way to Produce Valuable Metals

    © Flickr/ Copper
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 59360

    Russian chemists have created a new method for extracting metals like copper, nickel and molybdenum, according to the press service of the National University of Science and Technology MISIS (NUST MISIS).

    MOSCOW, April 18 (RIA Novosti) – Russian chemists have created a new method for extracting copper, nickel and molybdenum that promises to cut the processing costs of nonferrous metals and improve the environment around enrichment plants, according to the NUST MISIS press service.

    "Our technology has four basic advantages. First, it's less costly because we use less electricity. Second, the percent of extraction is higher. Third, our technology has a low impact on the environment due to a considerable reduction, sometimes down to zero, of sulfur dioxide gas emissions. And fourth, the extracted product can easily be brought to a state of merchantability," Alexander Medvedev, a professor at the NUST MISIS Department of Nonferrous Metals and Gold, said.

    Medvedev said the majority of nonferrous metals are recovered from insoluble sulfur-bearing ores, which are difficult to convert into a soluble form. The most popular method is roasting the ore (heating in an adequate quantity of air) to convert sulfur into sulfur dioxide gas, while the resulting metal oxides are recovered through roasting in metallurgical furnaces.

    Gold bricks
    © RIA Novosti. Vitaliy Bezrukikh
    AU-some: Russian Scientists Find Way to Reduce Gold Production Costs by 40%
    This method is used in Russia to produce the bulk of nonferrous metals. It is energy-consuming and environmentally detrimental.

    MISIS scientists have proposed a different ore enrichment method, which cuts energy consumption and prevents sulfur dioxide gas emissions. The method consists of two stages. First, ores are roasted with common salt or potassium chloride (KCl), and second, the roasted product is treated with water. The resulting metal hydroxide powder can be easily diluted in acid to produce copper, nickel or molybdenum through a chemical or electrochemical reaction.

    Moreover, the solution used to produce copper will also produce two more useful products: copper sulfate, which is a popular chemical reagent and pesticide, and potassium sulfate, which can be used as fertilizer.

    Medvedev said they have tested this new technology on nickel and copper ores from Russia, Myanmar and Mongolia, and have already commercialized it. The method has also been used for the trial production of molybdenum concentrates and is being prepared for commercial use.

    Related:

    SHiP Chief: Russian Scientists to Study Beauty Quarks at CERN
    Russian Researchers Test Unique Implants for Bone Defect Replacement
    Tags:
    metal, science, nickel, copper, Russian National University of Science and Technology (MISiS), Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World From Above: A Bird's Eye View of the Most Interesting Locations
    World From Above: A Bird's Eye View of the Most Interesting Locations
    Sad Trump Poll Cartoon
    Less Popular than United, Hitler, Bee Stings, Tooth Decay...
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok