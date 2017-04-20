China Launches First Cargo Spacecraft Tianzhou-1 (VIDEO)

The launch was made with the help of the Chang Zheng-7 launch vehicle at 19:41 local time (11:41 GMT) from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan Province. The event is broadcast live by China Central Television (CCTV).

The Tianzhou-1 cargo resupply spacecraft lifted off on a Long March-7 Y2 rocket from the Wenchang Satellite Launch Centre in the southern island province of Hainan.

The spacecraft is set to dock with the Tiangong 2 space laboratory, also known as "Heavenly Palace 2".

A white paper published in December, 2016 by the State Council Information Office states the China "always" adheres to the concept of using space exploration "for peaceful purposes," adding that China "opposes the weaponization of or an arms race in outer space."