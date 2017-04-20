Expedition With Russian, American Cosmonauts Launches From Baikonur to the ISS

"Blast-off! There is lift-off contact," Roscosmos said on Twitter.
ПУСК! Есть контакт подъема! #СоюзМС04 pic.twitter.com/qiLB4GPAE5— РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) April 20, 2017
Expedition 51/52 crew members on board include NASA (US National Aeronautics and Space Administration) astronaut Jack Fischer and Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin.
LIFTOFF! @Astro2Fish and Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin leave Earth to head to @Space_Station. Watch: https://t.co/mzKW5uDsTi pic.twitter.com/EDkrKo04XZ— NASA (@NASA) April 20, 2017
The launch was carried out from the Gagarin’s Start of Baikonur, a Roscosmos representative told Sputnik earlier in the day, adding that the upgraded Soyuz spacecraft is carrying 70 kilograms (154 lb) of food products.
The toy on a string that can be seen in front of the cosmonauts is a zero-gravity indicator.
And just like that, the duo leaves the confines of gravity and enters space! Follow their journey to @Space_Station: https://t.co/mzKW5uDsTi pic.twitter.com/R8XdSAoT1x— NASA (@NASA) April 20, 2017
The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft has an upgraded navigation system, new communications system and a modernized docking system. The spacecraft also has a larger solar cell area, which enables it to generate more energy.
The launch of the Soyuz MS-04 to the ISS was initially scheduled for March 27 but was postponed to conduct more safety checks.
All comments
Show new comments (0)