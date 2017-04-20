Register
03:20 GMT +320 April 2017
Live
    Search
    This image made by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows M66, the largest of the Leo Triplet galaxies. It has asymmetric spiral arms and an apparently displaced core most likely caused by the gravitational pull of the other two members of the trio.

    Now You See It, Now You Don’t: Doubts Raised Over Existence of ‘Planet Nine’

    © AP Photo/ Hubble Heritage
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 64 0 0

    After the demotion of Pluto to the status of a minor planet, skywatchers yearning for a return to the original nine were heartened by theories of the existence of a possible undiscovered major planet well beyond the orbit of Neptune. But now a new hypothesis using legacy physics is threatening to dash those hopes.

    Planet Nine, according to a prevailing theory, is a mysterious, as-yet-undetected object so large — and orbiting the sun at such great distances — that it is affecting several much smaller worlds (including Pluto) far beyond the orbit of Neptune.

    An artist impression of Planet 9
    © Photo: ANU
    'Planet Nine Exists': Ozzie Astronomer Hopeful That New Neighbor Has Been Found

    The only way that astronomers have been able to theorize the existence of the hypothetical Planet Nine is by observing the movements of tiny icy worlds so far away from the sun that they take some 20,000 years or more to make one solar orbit.

    Those ice worlds, more than 50 astronomical units (AU — the distance between the Earth and our sun) from Earth at the closest approach of their distinctly elliptical orbits, are described as "trans-Neptunian" due to their location beyond the orbit of the eighth major planet. Their extremely distant solar orbits, perturbed by other celestial bodies in their vicinity, are nonetheless gravitationally attached to the sun.

    The movements of these bodies, until recently, had been thought to be strongly affected by the existence of a Planet Nine, a massive object in their vicinity described as a previously undetected super-planet, whose movement would explain the erratic flights of its smaller celestial brethren.

    But a recent alternate theory has been brought forward refuting the existence of Planet Nine, and potentially dashing the hopes of those seeking to bring our solar system's population back up.

    Using the property of diffusion, the new explanation simply suggests that objects, or masses, eventually drift apart, like smoke in an enclosed space, from areas of high concentration to areas of low concentration, through a common background process of the random movement of all nearby objects.

    Using diffusion as an explanation, astronomers suggest that the 20,000-year orbits of those icy outer worlds could, over billions of years, come into contact with the orbit of Neptune on enough occasions to have their orbits perturbed, thus denying the existence of a super-planet orbiting far from the sun.

    It has been suggested that the effect of diffusion upon the possible tens of millions of celestial bodies of various size and shape that reside in the Oort Cloud, a spherical shell of objects some 50,000 and 200,000 AU (about 1 to 3 light years) from the sun, is the primary driver of the motions previously thought to indicate the existence of Planet Nine.

    If the application of the property of diffusion pans out to explain those seemingly random perturbations in the orbits of known ice worlds traveling far beyond the orbit of Neptune, hopeful skywatchers will have to accept that eight major planets is all we've got, and is likely all we're going to get.

    Related:

    Extraterrestrial Migration
    Let's Get Away! 8 Places in Space Where Extraterrestrial Life Might Be Possible
    Scientists Say Nearest Exoplanet May be Habitable
    Tags:
    Solar System, Solar system, Sun, Pluto, Neptune, Earth
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Celebration of Hope: Yazidi New Year in Iraq
    Celebration of Hope: Yazidi New Year in Iraq
    The Not So Great Armada
    The Not So Great Armada
    How to Organize a Revolution
    How to Organize a Revolution, or Lenin's April Theses

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok