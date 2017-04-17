Cygnus Supply Mission Planned on April 18 to International Space Station

© AFP 2017/ AUBREY GEMIGNANI Cygnus Spacecraft Launch to International Space Station Delayed Again

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A Cygnus spacecraft is being prepared to launch an unmanned cargo package for the crew of the International Space Station tomorrow, Orbital ATK announced in a news release on Monday.

"United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket will launch Cygnus into low-Earth orbit with approximately 7,626 pounds (3,459 kilograms) of crew supplies, scientific research and hardware… and small satellites that will be deployed directly from the spacecraft," the release said.

The launch is scheduled for April 18 from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, Orbital ATK noted.

The Atlas V is powered by a Russian-built RD-180 rocket engine.

Orbital ATK is also planning two additional unmanned cargo missions this year, the release noted.